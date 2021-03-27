Home / World News / US Congressman sends Holi greetings to Indian-Americans
world news

US Congressman sends Holi greetings to Indian-Americans

Congressman Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, said he has had the chance to be a part of many Holi celebrations over the years.
PTI | | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Suozzi wished "Holi Mubarak" to all celebrating on Long Island, in New York and all around the world.(Twitter / @RepTomSuozzi)

Sending Holi greetings to Indian-Americans, an influential US Congressman from New York on Friday said the festival of colour sends renewed opportunity to celebrate peace, friendship and opportunity.

“Holi Mubarak to all celebrating on Long Island, in New York and all around the world. While this year’s celebration will once again look different, families can celebrate this festival of love, colours, and spring safely. But as sure as winter turns to spring, so does this renewed opportunity to celebrate peace, friendship, and opportunity,” Congressman Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, said.

Over the years, Suozzi said he has had the chance to be a part of many Holi celebrations.

“It is always a wonderful time filled with amazing food and the company of good friends. To all my friends in the Indian-American community and others who are celebrating, I wish you a happy Holi!” Suozzi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP