Home / World News / US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official
world news

US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, has been authorized for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by US regulators.
Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.(AP)

Long-awaited results from AstraZeneca Plc's 30,000-person US Covid-19 vaccine trial are currently being reviewed by independent monitors to determine whether the shot is safe and effective, a top US official said on Monday.

If the data are positive and all goes well, said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, the US Food and Drug Administration could complete its reviews and issue an emergency use authorization in about a month, adding one more vaccine to the US arsenal.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, has been authorized for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by US regulators.

Several EU countries have halted administering the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side-effects, including bleeding and blood clots.

Asked about those issues, Collins said he has not personally seen the data but has been "pretty reassured" by statements by European regulators that the problems could be occurring by chance, and are not related to the vaccine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden

Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised

Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens

WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots

A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 astrazeneca united states
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP