US defence secretary calls Saudi crown prince, reaffirms strategic ties, thanks him for 'Saudi efforts' in Yemen
- Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Lloyd Austin, especially in defence cooperation
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and US officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom.
Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said.
Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.
Austin said in a statement he had a productive call.
"We discussed the continued commitment to the 70 year US-Saudi security partnership, and I'm looking forward to working together to achieve regional security & stability," he said.
US President Joe Biden said this week he plans to recalibrate US relations with Saudi Arabia and will conduct diplomacy through Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz rather than his powerful son the crown prince, widely referred to as MBS.
Biden is returning to "counterpart to counterpart" engagement, the White House said.
Saudi has led a military coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen since early 2015.
Austin thanked MBS for Saudi efforts towards a political solution in Yemen and said the two countries had a shared commitment to confronting the threat posed by the Iranian leadership in the region, the SPA report of the meeting said.
MBS is considered by many to be the kingdom's de facto leader and is next in line to the throne held by 85-year-old King Salman. MBS's prestige suffered a blow after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 at the hands of Saudi security personnel seen as close to the crown prince.
Former US President Donald Trump maintained steady contact with the crown prince through his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.
- "People are looking at what Australia is doing," he said, noting that he had already discussed the situation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Justin Trudeau
- Critics have said longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen could use the law replicate China's tight internet controls that block Western media apps and censor content that could undermine the ruling Communist Party.
- Britain is facing the largest deficit in peacetime and pressure is building on the chancellor to add to it by extending pandemic support programs including furlough payments that are due to expire over the coming weeks
- Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9. She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.
