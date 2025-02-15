Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US deports immigrants to Venezuela after judge blocked transfer to Guantanamo Bay

AP |
Feb 15, 2025 10:23 AM IST

Three immigrants won a restraining order to avoid transfer to Guantanamo Bay but were deported to Venezuela after a federal judge's approval

Three immigrants who won a restraining order against the federal government to avoid transfer to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba were deported this week on direct flights to Venezuela, according to court documents published Friday.

This week, three immigrants were deported on direct flights to Venezuela after successfully obtaining a restraining order against the federal government to prevent their transportation to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.(REUTERS/representative)
This week, three immigrants were deported on direct flights to Venezuela after successfully obtaining a restraining order against the federal government to prevent their transportation to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.(REUTERS/representative)

The three men were deported Monday, the day after a federal judge approved a temporary order blocking a possible transfer to Guantanamo Bay.

Venezuelan immigrants are being flown on a daily basis from a military base at El Paso, Texas, to Guantanamo as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi on illegal immigrants in US: ‘Must fight against ecosystem of human trafficking’

Lawyers for the deported men said they were the target of false accusations of gang affiliation by the U.S. government that may expose them to harm.

“The government’s baseless accusations in this case that two of the (immigrants) are affiliated with the infamous Tren de Aragua gang raises grave concerns about risks to their lives and freedom upon their return to Venezuela,” attorney Jessica Myers Vosburgh of the Center for Constitutional Rights told a federal judge.

Immigrant rights groups have filed a separate lawsuit demanding access to people who have been sent Guantanamo Bay without access to legal counsel or communication with relatives.

Millions of desperate people have fled Venezuela amid a severe economic and political crisis under President Nicolás Maduro, migrating to other parts of Latin America or the U.S.

Also read: Venezuela sends 2 planes to US to return migrants, signaling potential improvement in ties

The Tren de Aragua gang originated in a lawless prison in the central Venezuelan state of Aragua more than a decade ago

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On