US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term

U.S economist Nouriel Roubini fears Joe Biden’s presidency will be marked by unrest and cyber attacks, according to an interview he gave to Der Spiegel.

There will be additional armed riots, especially from white nationalists, and Russia and China will orchestrate more cyber attacks against the U.S. and spread false information, Roubini, a professor at the Stern School of Business and a former adviser to the U.S. government, told the German magazine.

Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. He said Big Tech has become too powerful and difficult to regulate. While antitrust rules are designed for classical monopolists, social media companies are different and must be regulated differently, without breaking them up, he told the magazine.