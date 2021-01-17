IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term
world news

US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term

There will be additional armed riots, especially from white nationalists, and Russia and China will orchestrate more cyber attacks.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc.(Reuters)

U.S economist Nouriel Roubini fears Joe Biden’s presidency will be marked by unrest and cyber attacks, according to an interview he gave to Der Spiegel.

There will be additional armed riots, especially from white nationalists, and Russia and China will orchestrate more cyber attacks against the U.S. and spread false information, Roubini, a professor at the Stern School of Business and a former adviser to the U.S. government, told the German magazine.

Roubini also called for stricter regulation of social media platforms like Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. He said Big Tech has become too powerful and difficult to regulate. While antitrust rules are designed for classical monopolists, social media companies are different and must be regulated differently, without breaking them up, he told the magazine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden cyber attacks
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.