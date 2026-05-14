'US engaged in dictation': Iran minister's remark amid dispute over uranium enrichment

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, on Wednesday stated that, despite ongoing talks with the United States, it appears Washington is interested in “dictation” rather than negotiations with Tehran. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi (ANI )

Speaking to reporters ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, the Iranian minister stated that Tehran remains open to talks on key issues such as its nuclear programme and uranium enrichment.

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However, Gharibabadi added that the Islamic Republic also remains ready to respond and "retaliate" if the ceasefire with Washington collapses.

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‘US dictating terms, not negotiating’ The Iranian minister said that Iran was ready to come to the table and address key issues such as its nuclear programme and enrichment of uranium, which have stalled talks with the US.

While stating that the country remains open for talks, he added that the current flashpoint remains due to the US' demand that Iran hand over its enriched uranium.

"Why should we send all enriched uranium to the US, which has launched a full-fledged war on us?" he asked, adding that it was the US which attacked Iran despite progress in talks over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Apart from the nuclear dispute, the minister added that Iran is also ready to open the Strait of Hormuz, given that the US ends its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

"Iran is ready to open Hormuz if the US ends the naval blockade, lifts sanctions, releases Iranian money and terminates the war," he said.

Iran ready to respond if ceasefire collapses Amid Trump's claim that Iran's military has been "destroyed," the deputy foreign minister added that Tehran stands ready to defend itself if hostilities continue.

"If the ceasefire is broken, we will defend and retaliate," he said.

Gharibabadi added that despite lacking "sophisticated military equipment," Tehran believes its missile capabilities have successfully countered Israel and the United States.