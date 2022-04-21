As Covid cases surge, US extends vaccine requirements for non-citizens at land borders

The Joe Biden administration said Thursday it is extending a requirement that non-US citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and provide a before boarding flights to the US. This came amid a spike in Covid-19 infections in some parts of the country.

The requirements were first adopted in November as part of reopening the United States to land crossings by foreign tourists after the borders had been closed to most foreign visitors since March 2020. Unlike international air travellers headed to the United States, people travelling at land or ferry crossings do not need to provide a negative Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked the Justice Department to appeal a judge’s ruling that threw out a mask requirement for plane and air travel, setting up a court battle over the decision.

“It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “CDC believes this is a lawful order, well within CDC’s legal authority to protect public health.”

(With agency inputs)

