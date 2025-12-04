Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
US F-16 fighter jet crashes in California desert, pilot safe

AP |
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 08:26 am IST

The crash is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office, the US Air Force statement said.

A fighter jet with the Air Force's elite Thunderbirds demonstration squadron crashed in the Southern California desert on Wednesday, but the pilot managed to eject safely, the military said.

Like the Navy's Blue Angels, the Air Force Thunderbirds perform their famous tight formations at air shows, and train to fly within inches of each other.(AFP File)
Like the Navy's Blue Angels, the Air Force Thunderbirds perform their famous tight formations at air shows, and train to fly within inches of each other.(AFP File)

The pilot was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The F-16C Fighting Falcon crashed around 10:45 a.m. during a training mission “over controlled airspace in California,” according to a statement from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

The fire department said it had responded to an “aircraft emergency” near Trona, an unincorporated community in the Mojave Desert about 180 miles (290 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

In 2022, a Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed near Trona, killing the pilot.

Wednesday's crash is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office, the Air Force statement said.

Like the Navy's Blue Angels, the Air Force Thunderbirds perform their famous tight formations at air shows, and train to fly within inches of each other. The brief statement from the Air Force did not give details on the circumstances of the crash.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds have had dozens of crashes in their long histories.

Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds practice seasonally out of Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas. Aircraft based there include F-16 Falcon and F-22 Raptor fighter jets as well as A-10 Warthog ground-attack jets.

