US F-16 jet crashes in South Korea during training: Report

Dec 11, 2023 07:33 AM IST

The crash was near the U.S. Air Force base in Gunsan

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday while on a training flight and the pilot has ejected, Yonhap news agency reported citing a military source.

The pilot ejected from the jet before the crash(REUTERS (Representational Image))

The crash was near the U.S. Air Force base in Gunsan, Yonhap said.

South Korea's defence ministry spokesman could not immediately confirm the report. U.S. military officials in South Korea could not be immediately reached for comment.

Topics
fighter aircraft south korea
