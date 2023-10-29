US fighter jets scrambled as plane intercepted near Biden's Delaware home: Report

A civilian aircraft violated the restricted airspace in Delaware prompting fighter jets to scramble as US President Joe Biden was at his home in Wilmington, reported Fox News quoting an official. The incident reportedly unfolded shortly after 2 p.m. when the civilian aircraft ventured into restricted airspace north of Wilmington, Delaware. US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.(AP)

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, said that immediate action was taken by scrambling fighter jets as a precautionary measure.

The unauthorized aircraft was successfully guided to land at a nearby airport, ensuring the safety of all parties involved. President Biden was at his home during this time, but Guglielmi reassured that his movements were not impacted by the airspace violation.

In the aftermath of the incident, both the United States Secret Service and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched investigations into the breach, according to the report.

