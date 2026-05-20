US forces board Iranian-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman amid naval blockade on ports

The US Marines on Wednesday boarded and searched an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, suspecting it of attempting to violate the US blockade on Iran's ports.

After searching the oil tanker, M/T Celestial Sea, the American forces directed the ship's crew to change their course.(X/@CENTCOM)

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After searching the oil tanker, M/T Celestial Sea, the American forces directed the ship's crew to change their course, the US Central Command said in a post on X. Follow US-Iran war news LIVE updates

CENTCOM reaffirmed that the US forces continue to "fully enforce the blockade and have now redirected 91 commercial ships to ensure compliance".

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{{^usCountry}} This is at least the fifth vessel to be boarded since US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of Iranian ports amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is at least the fifth vessel to be boarded since US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of Iranian ports amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump believes that the blockade is an effective way to pressure Iran into agreeing to the US demands and reaching a deal that pleases him and Tehran enough to end the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump believes that the blockade is an effective way to pressure Iran into agreeing to the US demands and reaching a deal that pleases him and Tehran enough to end the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The blockade is also a counter to Iran's move to shut off the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most crucial oil chokepoint, which triggered ripples across the global economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The blockade is also a counter to Iran's move to shut off the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most crucial oil chokepoint, which triggered ripples across the global economy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shortly after the blockade was enforced, US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Dan Caine said the enforcement actions extend beyond Iranian waters and the area under the US Central Command's control. Iran seeking mechanism for Hormuz with Oman {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly after the blockade was enforced, US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Dan Caine said the enforcement actions extend beyond Iranian waters and the area under the US Central Command's control. Iran seeking mechanism for Hormuz with Oman {{/usCountry}}

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Amid ongoing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told State TV on Wednesday that Tehran is seeking to establish a mechanism with Oman to ensure sustainable security in the strategic waterway.

Baghaei said that Iran was ready to develop protocols for safe shipping traffic in cooperation with other coastal states, without providing any other details.

We're in final stages of Iran, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that things are in the "final stages" with Iran, warning that either the two sides will have a deal or Washington will have to hit Tehran "even harder".

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“We may have to hit Iran even harder, but maybe not,” Trump said.

"We're in the final stages of Iran. We'll see what happens. Either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen," he added.

The US President said that the US is going to give the current effort one shot. "I'm in no hurry. Ideally, I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot. We can do it either way," Trump said.

Efforts on to finalise US-Iran deal

Efforts are reportedly ongoing to finalise the contents of an agreement between Iran and the US. The completion of the peace deal could be announced within the next few hours, reported Al Arabiya.

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Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, may also reportedly travel to Iran on Thursday to announce the final version of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Iran said that it is examining the new US proposal after a Pakistani mediator visited the Islamic Republic, AFP reported.

"We received the points of view of the American side, and we are currently examining them. The presence of Pakistan's interior minister (Mohsin Naqvi) is aimed at facilitating the exchange of messages," Baghaei told state TV.

However, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated that Tehran's demands in talks to end the war with the US include the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad, and an end to the US blockade on Iranian ports.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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