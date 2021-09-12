Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US former president Bush calls on Americans to confront 'violent extremists'

The former Republican President has been outspoken about condemning the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol that day.
ANI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 07:18 AM IST
His remarks come on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, which left nearly 3,000 people dead.(AFP)

Former US President George W Bush on Saturday called on Americans to confront domestic violent extremists, saying there is "growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from the violence that gathers within."

"There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home," Bush said. "But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit."

"And it is our continuing duty to confront them," he added.

Bush's speech at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, came eight months after violent insurrectionists breached the US Capitol on January 6, CNM reported.

The former Republican President has been outspoken about condemning the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol that day.

"This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic -- not our democratic republic," he said in a statement at the time, adding that he was "appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election."

His remarks come on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack, which left nearly 3,000 people dead.

Meanwhile, a moment of silence was observed on Saturday at a memorial in Lower Manhattan to mark the 9/11 terror attack.

US President Joe Biden was joined by former President Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in Lower Manhattan for the ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial, CNN reported.

Family members of the victims read the names of all their relatives at the National September 11th Memorial to honour them.

Last year, the annual name-reading ceremony was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, with prerecorded names played over speakers to avoid contact.

