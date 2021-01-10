IND USA
world news

US House of Representatives to introduce Trump impeachment article on Monday

Representative Ted Lieu said there were now 180 co-sponsors for one new article of impeachment following rioting in the US Capitol.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:24 AM IST
A security perimeter outside the US Capitol in Washington. House Democrats are prepared to impeach President Donald Trump if he doesn't immediately resign, (Bloomberg)

Democrats in the US House of Representatives will introduce legislation on Monday urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Representative Ted Lieu said on Saturday.

In a tweet, Lieu, who was an active participant in the December 2019 House impeachment of Trump that ultimately failed in the Senate, said there were now 180 co-sponsors for one new article of impeachment following rioting in the US Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters.

Topics
donald trump trump impeachment probe
