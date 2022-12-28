US house panel to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday

Years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns will be released Friday by the Ways and Means Committee, according to a person familiar.

The committee earlier this month voted to make the tax returns public once they were redacted to remove key identifying information, such as account numbers.

The documents, which are to include personal and business filings from 2015 to 2020, will be the first complete look into Trump’s tax records for the years he was running for office and in the White House.