Home / World News / US house panel to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday

US house panel to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday

world news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 02:57 AM IST

The committee earlier this month voted to make the tax returns public once they were redacted to remove key identifying information, such as account numbers.

US house panel to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday(AP)
US house panel to release Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday(AP)
Bloomberg |

Years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns will be released Friday by the Ways and Means Committee, according to a person familiar.

The committee earlier this month voted to make the tax returns public once they were redacted to remove key identifying information, such as account numbers.

The documents, which are to include personal and business filings from 2015 to 2020, will be the first complete look into Trump’s tax records for the years he was running for office and in the White House.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump
donald trump

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out