Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US imposes entry ban on Nicaraguan president, officials
world news

US imposes entry ban on Nicaraguan president, officials

On Monday, the United States announced separate financial sanctions against Nicaraguan officials, describing the recent election as a "sham."
On Monday, the United States announced separate financial sanctions against Nicaraguan officials, describing the recent election as a "sham." (File image/Jonathan Ernst)(REUTERS )
Published on Nov 17, 2021 02:09 AM IST
AFP | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The United States on Tuesday imposed an entry ban on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his vice-president wife and his government, after elections that were internationally dismissed as illegitimate.

Before the November 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo.

"The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," President Joe Biden said in a proclamation.

"The Ortega government's undemocratic, authoritarian actions have crippled the electoral process and stripped away the right of Nicaraguan citizens to choose their leaders in free and fair elections."

On Monday, the United States announced separate financial sanctions against Nicaraguan officials, describing the recent election as a "sham."

Britain and Canada also announced new sanctions against prominent Nicaraguans.

"The physical and psychological abuse of political prisoners at the hands of police and prison authorities is intolerable and cannot stand," Biden said, accusing Ortega of overseeing corrupt courts, police and security services.

A firebrand Marxist in his youth, Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, after leading a guerrilla army that ousted US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza.

RELATED STORIES

Returning to power in 2007, he has won re-election four times, becoming increasingly dictatorial and quashing presidential term limits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UN shares plan to spend $6bn to end hunger, says ready to talk with Elon Musk 

US expresses ‘concern’ over S-400 deliveries to India

US-China summit: Biden raises China’s Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang policies

Al-Jazeera says Sudan releases bureau chief, 2 days after being detained 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP