US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says Fauci
The United States under President Joe Biden intends to join the COVAX vaccine facility that aims to deliver vaccines to poor countries, his chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.
"President Biden will issue a directive later today which will include the intent of the United States to join COVAX and support the ACT-Accelerator to advance multilateral efforts for Covid-19 vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostic distribution, equitable access, and research and development," Fauci told the WHO executive board.
The United States will remain a member of the WHO, he said. Biden's predecessor Donald Trump halted funding to the WHO, where the United States is the largest donor, and announced a process to withdraw from the agency in July 2021.
- "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
