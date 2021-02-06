IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
world news

US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

The United Nations describes Yemen Uas the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:24 AM IST

The United States said on Friday it intends to revoke the terrorist designation for Yemen's Houthi movement in response to the country's humanitarian crisis, reversing one of the most criticised last-minute decisions of the Trump administration.

"After a comprehensive review, we can confirm that the Secretary intends to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of Ansarallah," the official said using another name for the Houthis.

"Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have since made clear would accelerate the world’s worst humanitarian crisis," the official said.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.

Also read| Biden administration expects Saudi Arabia to improve human rights: White House﻿

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had blacklisted the Houthis on Jan. 19 - a day before President Joe Biden took office - despite warnings from the United Nations and aid groups that it would push millions in Yemen into a large-scale famine.

The official has also stressed that the action has "nothing to do" with the US view of the Houthis and their "reprehensible conduct" and repeated Washington's commitment to helping Saudi Arabia to defend its territory against further such attacks.

The Trump administration exempted aid groups, the United Nations, the Red Cross and the export of agricultural commodities, medicine and medical devices from its designation, but UN officials and aid groups said the carve-outs were not enough and called for the decision to be revoked.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
houthi yemen

Related Stories

Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
world news

US-Taliban agreement has no element of peace says Haqqani

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The Taliban were made to commit to only one thing, that they would enter intra-Afghan talks, not that they would agree to peace,” Husain Haqqani, the former Pakistani Ambassador to the US, said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Vials of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
Vials of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
world news

Mexico gets China's CanSino vaccine paperwork for approval

AP, Mexico City
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Mexico is running out of vaccines, and has placed its hopes on CanSino’s single-shot dose. CanSino has carried out Phase 3 trials in Mexico with 14,425 volunteers enrolled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
world news

White House says working to speed early production of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:42 AM IST
J&J applied on Thursday for US emergency use authorization. It expects to have some vaccine ready for distribution as soon as authorized but has not said how much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents prep donated vegetables at a soup kitchen in the Villa Maria shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, amid a second complete lockdown in less than a year.(AP Photo)
Residents prep donated vegetables at a soup kitchen in the Villa Maria shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, amid a second complete lockdown in less than a year.(AP Photo)
world news

IMF chief warns of 'lost generation' if low-income countries don't get more help

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
A former top World Bank executive, Georgieva said vaccination efforts were uneven, with poor countries facing "tremendous difficulties" even as official development funds were going down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Joe Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Joe Biden and his aides have been meticulous about how they go about their business as they try to reduce the chances of infection among White House staffers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
world news

US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:24 AM IST
The United Nations describes Yemen Uas the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
world news

US-Taliban agreement has no element of peace says Haqqani

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The Taliban were made to commit to only one thing, that they would enter intra-Afghan talks, not that they would agree to peace,” Husain Haqqani, the former Pakistani Ambassador to the US, said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
world news

Top diplomats of US, UK, France, Germany hold virtual talks

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:45 AM IST
The last time the top foreign affairs officials from the four countries met as a quartet was in April 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Defenders of the former president are casting doubt over the legality of the impeachment trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP File Photo )
President Joe Biden signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP File Photo )
world news

Biden says he does not expect minimum wage hike to be in Covid-19 relief bill

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Joe Biden said he would be prepared to negotiate the wage rise separately and the increase could be phased in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg File Photo )
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden says Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST
President Joe Biden said his predecessor, Donald Trump, should not receive the intelligence briefings that are typically given to former presidents because of his “erratic behavior.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., on Friday.(AP File Photo )
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., on Friday.(AP File Photo )
world news

Microsoft halts funds through 2022 to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Microsoft will also suspend contributions for state officials and organizations who supported objections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepalese oil tankers and commercial trucks are stranded near a gate that marks the Nepalese border with India, (AP File Photo)
Nepalese oil tankers and commercial trucks are stranded near a gate that marks the Nepalese border with India, (AP File Photo)
world news

Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], February 6 (ANI): With grant assistance from India, Nepal on Tuesday inaugurated a road connecting the Indian border with several areas of the Himalayan nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shops are decorated with red balloons during a campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Shops are decorated with red balloons during a campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

After Facebook, Myanmar Army blocks Twitter, Instagram

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:46 AM IST
On Friday, the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications ordered mobile networks and internet service providers in the country to block Twitter and Instagram, CNN reported citing Norwegian company Telenor, which offers mobile services in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in front of a banner showing Saudi King Salman, right, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outside a mall in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.(AP)
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in front of a banner showing Saudi King Salman, right, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outside a mall in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.(AP)
world news

Biden administration expects Saudi Arabia to improve human rights: White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Pskai's comments underscored US President Joe Biden's intention to make human right a key issue in US-Saudi relations, which he pledged during the 2020 campaign to reassess.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

All travellers to UK be tested twice for Covid-19 upon arrival: Report

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from Covid-19 hot spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP