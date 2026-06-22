US-Iran complete first round of talks. But Trump's threat nearly threw them off course

Iran and the US completed the first round of peace talks in Switzerland early Monday despite a brief disruption after Iranian negotiators protested American President Donald Trump's threat of renewed military action against Tehran.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (L) shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock. (AFP)

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Pakistan and Qatar, which are mediating the negotiations, said technical talks between the two sides would continue through the week. Get LIVE updates here

The talks at the Bürgenstock resort, being held under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding agreed last week, entered a tense phase after Trump warned Iran to rein in its allies in Lebanon or face fresh US strikes.

Also read | High-level panel for final deal, Lebanon truce, Hormuz safety: Takeaways from Round 1 of US-Iran talks

Iranian state media said the delegation temporarily left the negotiating venue in protest and raised objections directly with the American side over the remarks.

Trump's remarks trigger diplomatic turbulence

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{{^usCountry}} The negotiations entered what Iranian state media described as a "difficult phase" after Trump issued a warning to Tehran through a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The negotiations entered what Iranian state media described as a "difficult phase" after Trump issued a warning to Tehran through a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. {{/usCountry}}

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The remarks came while Iranian and American negotiators were engaged in discussions aimed at implementing a 14-point memorandum intended to guide future engagement between the two countries.

Also read | US-Iran war underlines India's need for a Gulf doctrine: Arrive earlier, act faster, absorb less damage

Iranian media reported that the delegation viewed the remarks as offensive and incompatible with the ongoing diplomatic process. State media said the talks were recessed following the "publication of an insulting message by the US president".

Iranian delegation leaves venue in protest

According to reports from Iranian media outlets, members of the Iranian delegation raised objections directly with the American side over Trump's latest comments before leaving the negotiating site.

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A source quoted by Press TV said, "The Iranian delegation has raised its objections to the American side and is currently assessing the conditions to give a proper response to Trump's verbal threats."

Also read | Who won the West Asia war? 92% Israelis say Iran, majority reject Netanyahu's victory claims

The Iranian delegation departed the venue in protest over the threat and also refused to participate in a planned handshake and joint photo opportunity with US negotiators, as per Tasnim news agency.

Key outcomes of the first round of US-Iran talks

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High-Level Committee established: Qatar and Pakistan announced the creation of a High-Level Committee that will provide political oversight to the mediation process and supervise future negotiations.

Roadmap for a final deal in 60 days: The committee approved a framework aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement within the next 60 days, setting a timeline for the next phase of diplomacy.

Communication channel for Strait of Hormuz: The parties agreed to set up a direct communication line to prevent misunderstandings and incidents during negotiations and help ensure the safe movement of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Lebanon de-confliction mechanism created: A new de-confliction cell involving the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan, will work to ensure compliance with the agreed cessation of military operations in Lebanon.

Mediation continue engagement

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Despite the disruption, mediators Qatar and Pakistan continued diplomatic engagement.

Iranian representatives reportedly held discussions with Qatari mediators following the walkout, while negotiations continued at the leadership level.

By the early hours of Monday, the first round of talks had formally concluded, with both mediating countries announcing that technical discussions between the two sides would continue for the remainder of the week.

According to Iranian accounts, the US president's warning contradicted provisions of the MoU that require both sides to refrain from initiating military action or threatening the use of force against one another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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