US-Iran peace deal: Tehran says ‘got US response on proposal’; Araghchi ‘told to leave’ after ‘talks failed’ in New York

The deadlock over a possible peace deal between the US and Iran continues, with both sides presenting different views on the proposal sent by Tehran to Washington. While US President Donald Trump publicly rejected the proposal, Tehran says it has received a response from the US, which it is currently reviewing.

Iran says that US has responded to proposal sent by them. However, President Trump had publicly rejected it, a coupe of days ago. (AFP)

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Four days ago, in an interview with Axios, Trump said he was open to talks with Iran, a day after rejecting the proposal. He said he remained open to negotiations with Tehran.

Also Read | Iran indicates it's received an official US response to its latest offer on ending the war

In New York, on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session, Araghchi and the Iranian delegation reportedly held indirect talks with US officials, with Qatar and Pakistan acting as mediators. During the meeting, Araghchi reportedly conveyed Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, but the negotiations did not yield any concrete results.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Axios, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio then ordered the Iranian delegation visiting New York to leave the country on Monday, and by Tuesday, the Iranian delegation had departed. However, the report also said that Araghchi was scheduled to leave New York by Monday night anyway. What is Tehran saying? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Axios, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio then ordered the Iranian delegation visiting New York to leave the country on Monday, and by Tuesday, the Iranian delegation had departed. However, the report also said that Araghchi was scheduled to leave New York by Monday night anyway. What is Tehran saying? {{/usCountry}}

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Iranian officials have indicated that Tehran has received an official US response to its latest proposal to end the seven-month war.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi presented the US response to President Masoud Pezeshkian at a Cabinet meeting, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told the state-run IRNA news agency, the AP reported.

Also Read | ‘Americans need to wake up’: Iran calls on US voters to reject Trump ahead of elections

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“We will make every effort to bring the agreement to fruition and will firmly stand up for the rights of the Iranian people,” Pezeshkian said. “The agreement must now be based on a win-win strategy.”

Araghchi reportedly briefed the Cabinet on his trip to New York and the meetings he held there, including Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The foreign minister said last week that he had floated a proposal to reopen the strait within a week if the US agreed to lift its blockade of Iranian ports, release frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales, among other conditions.