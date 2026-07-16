US-Iran war LIVE: Explosions heard, air defences activated in Tehran; IRGC attacks airbases in Kuwait, Jordan

US-Iran war LIVE: Air defence systems were activated in Tehran and the nearby city of Pakdasht as reports of fresh explosions emerged from several parts of Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it carried out missile and drone attacks on the US-operated Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. ...Read More

Earlier, the US military said it disabled an oil tanker that was attempting to sail towards an Iranian port after intercepting the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. US forces fired Hellfire missiles to stop the tanker, according to military officials.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out a new round of strikes on key Iranian military targets. The operation targeted command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities, including in Bandar Abbas.

CENTCOM also said US forces conducted a 90-minute operation earlier in the day against coastal defence and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island.

Iranian media reported explosions in Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Chabahar following the strikes. The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Iran retaliates across the Gulf

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones towards multiple locations across the Gulf. Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain, while Kuwait said its air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles and drones.

Israel, Lebanon updates

The United States said Israel and Lebanon had agreed on the framework and guidelines for a limited Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon after talks in Rome.