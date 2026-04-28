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US Iran war LIVE updates: Sanctioned Russian billionaire’s superyacht, worth over $500 mn, crosses blockaded Hormuz

By Shubham Pandey
Apr 28, 2026 07:45:42 am IST

US Iran war LIVE updates: The White House said the US is reviewing Iran’s proposal to ease control over the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for ending the blockade. Donald Trump is unlikely to accept as nuclear concerns remain unresolved.

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US Iran war LIVE updates: A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the few vessels to pass the blockaded route amid the US-Iran conflict, shipping data showed. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:45:41 am

    US Iran war news LIVE updates: Araghchi welcomes Moscow's support for diplomacy

    US Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday he welcomed Russia's support for diplomacy and praised the strength of ties between the two countries, after meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday, saying recent events had demonstrated the depth of their strategic partnership.

    Russia has offered to mediate to try to help restore calm to the Middle East following the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that Moscow has strongly condemned.

    Russia has also repeatedly offered to store Iran's enriched uranium as a way of defusing tensions, a proposal spurned by the United States. (Reuters)

  • Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:40:42 am

    US Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran's oil industry is beginning to shut down, says US

    US Iran war news LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing talks to end the war, the US is continuing to put more pressure on Iran to accept their proposal. On Monday Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, wrote that thanks to the US blockade of the Iranian ports, the oil industry in Iran is begging to shut operations.

    “While the surviving IRGC Leaders are trapped like drowning rats in a sewage pipe, Iran’s creaking oil industry is starting to shut in production thanks to the U.S. BLOCKADE. Pumping will soon collapse. GASOLINE SHORTAGES IN IRAN NEXT,” wrote Bessent on X.

  • Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:31:59 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s Abbas Araghchi hails strong Russia ties, welcomes support for diplomacy amid regional flux

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met Russian president Vladimir Putin and wrote on X that recent events amid the development in West Asia have seen the depth and strength of Russia-Iran strategic partnership.

    "Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux. Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy," wrote Araghchi.

  • Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:13:37 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Russian-linked superyacht crossed Hormuz amid US blockade of Iranian ports

    US Iran war LIVE updates: A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, shipping data showed, one of very few vessels to transit the blockaded shipping lane at the heart of the US-Iran conflict.

    Nord - a 142-meter (465-foot) yacht worth over $500 million - left a Dubai marina at around 1400 GMT on Friday, crossed the strait on Saturday morning, and arrived in Muscat early on Sunday, according to data on the MarineTraffic platform.

    It is not clear how the multi-deck pleasure vessel gained permission to use the route. Since February, Iran has severely restricted traffic through the strait, which typically handles around one-fifth of the world's oil supply. (Reuters)

  • Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:12:11 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump unlikely to accept offer from Iran, says report

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran has proposed easing its grip on the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade and ends the war, while deferring talks on its nuclear programme, two regional officials said. However, Donald Trump is unlikely to accept the offer—conveyed via Pakistan—as it leaves unresolved the issues that led the US and Israel to go to war on February 28, according to AP.

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