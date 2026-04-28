US Iran war LIVE updates: Sanctioned Russian billionaire’s superyacht, worth over $500 mn, crosses blockaded Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE updates: The White House said the US is reviewing Iran’s proposal to ease control over the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for ending the blockade. Donald Trump is unlikely to accept as nuclear concerns remain unresolved.
US Iran war LIVE updates: A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the few vessels to pass the blockaded route amid the US-Iran conflict, shipping data showed. ...Read More
The 142-metre yacht Nord, valued at over $500 million, departed a Dubai marina around 1400 GMT on Friday, crossed the strait on Saturday morning, and reached Muscat early Sunday, according to MarineTraffic data.
It remains unclear how the luxury vessel secured permission to transit the route. Since February, Iran has heavily restricted movement through the strait, a crucial global chokepoint that typically carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. The rare passage underscores the tight controls in place and highlights the ongoing disruption to one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.
White House reviewing Iran proposal
The White House said US officials are reviewing Iran’s latest proposal but reiterated firm red lines, including preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
According to two regional officials, Iran has offered to ease its control over the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, while deferring discussions on its nuclear programme.
However, US President Donald Trump is unlikely to accept the proposal, which was conveyed through Pakistan and leaves key disputes unresolved — issues that led to the US and Israel launching military action on February 28, the AP reported.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump held a meeting with national security officials earlier in the day to assess the offer.
“His red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear,” she said, adding that the president would address the issue “very soon.”
Araghchi meets Putin
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin as negotiations with the US to end the eight-week war remain stalled. Araghchi said he was coordinating with Russian officials after the US-Israeli military campaign disrupted bilateral talks, according to a foreign ministry statement. Iran's foreign minister's trip to Russia comes after a report emerged that Tehran was signaling willingness to accept an interim deal with the US whereby Iran reopens the Hormuz in exchange for Washington ending its blockade of Iranian ports.
Iran's oil productin beginning to stall, says US
Amid ongoing efforts to end the war, the United States is intensifying pressure on Iran to accept its proposal. On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the American blockade on Iranian ports is severely impacting the country’s oil sector, pushing it toward a potential shutdown.
In a post on X, Bessent claimed Iran’s oil production is beginning to stall under mounting pressure, warning that output could soon collapse entirely. He also suggested that fuel shortages may follow if the situation continues to worsen.
Using strong language, Bessent said remaining leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are increasingly constrained, comparing their position to being trapped. His remarks underscore Washington’s strategy of using economic and logistical pressure to force concessions, even as diplomatic talks remain deadlocked and prospects for a resolution appear uncertain.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:45:41 am
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Araghchi welcomes Moscow's support for diplomacy
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday he welcomed Russia's support for diplomacy and praised the strength of ties between the two countries, after meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Monday, saying recent events had demonstrated the depth of their strategic partnership.
Russia has offered to mediate to try to help restore calm to the Middle East following the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that Moscow has strongly condemned.
Russia has also repeatedly offered to store Iran's enriched uranium as a way of defusing tensions, a proposal spurned by the United States. (Reuters)
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:40:42 am
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran's oil industry is beginning to shut down, says US
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing talks to end the war, the US is continuing to put more pressure on Iran to accept their proposal. On Monday Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury, wrote that thanks to the US blockade of the Iranian ports, the oil industry in Iran is begging to shut operations.
“While the surviving IRGC Leaders are trapped like drowning rats in a sewage pipe, Iran’s creaking oil industry is starting to shut in production thanks to the U.S. BLOCKADE. Pumping will soon collapse. GASOLINE SHORTAGES IN IRAN NEXT,” wrote Bessent on X.
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:31:59 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s Abbas Araghchi hails strong Russia ties, welcomes support for diplomacy amid regional flux
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met Russian president Vladimir Putin and wrote on X that recent events amid the development in West Asia have seen the depth and strength of Russia-Iran strategic partnership.
"Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux. Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy," wrote Araghchi.
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:13:37 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Russian-linked superyacht crossed Hormuz amid US blockade of Iranian ports
US Iran war LIVE updates: A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, shipping data showed, one of very few vessels to transit the blockaded shipping lane at the heart of the US-Iran conflict.
Nord - a 142-meter (465-foot) yacht worth over $500 million - left a Dubai marina at around 1400 GMT on Friday, crossed the strait on Saturday morning, and arrived in Muscat early on Sunday, according to data on the MarineTraffic platform.
It is not clear how the multi-deck pleasure vessel gained permission to use the route. Since February, Iran has severely restricted traffic through the strait, which typically handles around one-fifth of the world's oil supply. (Reuters)
- Tue, 28 Apr 2026 07:12:11 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump unlikely to accept offer from Iran, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran has proposed easing its grip on the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade and ends the war, while deferring talks on its nuclear programme, two regional officials said. However, Donald Trump is unlikely to accept the offer—conveyed via Pakistan—as it leaves unresolved the issues that led the US and Israel to go to war on February 28, according to AP.