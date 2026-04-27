US Iran war LIVE updates: Araghchi lands in Russia; Tehran offers new Hormuz deal to Washington, says report

US Iran war LIVE updates: As talks with Washington stall, Iran is turning to regional and global partners. After engaging with mediators in Pakistan and Oman, two countries that have often played crucial roles in back channel talks, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is now in Russia for high-level consultations with President Vladimir Putin. ...Read More

Iran, earlier, proposed a phased deal to the US, offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for ending hostilities. The plan focuses on removing the US naval blockade and restoring oil flows while postponing nuclear negotiations to a later stage, Axios reported.

US-Iran peace talks stagnant

The visits come as Iran and the United States remain at odds over how to resume negotiations. Araghchi said it is unclear whether US President Donald Trump is committed to diplomacy, particularly after Washington cancelled plans to send envoys to Pakistan.

The US has proposed continuing talks by phone, but Iran has declined direct engagement for now. Tensions linked to the Strait of Hormuz remain a key concern, affecting both security and energy flows. Vessel traffic remains sharply lower than pre-war levels, according to MarineTraffic data.

Israel bombs Lebanon amid ceasefire

Then there is the deteriorating situation in Lebanon. A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, already tenuous, has failed to hold after PM Benjamin Netanyahu ordered fresh strikes on Lebanon. Despite a US-brokered extension meant to hold for at least three weeks, Israel has repeatedly bombed the country. Over four people died in fresh strikes, Lebanese media reported.