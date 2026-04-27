US Iran war LIVE updates: Araghchi lands in Russia; Tehran offers new Hormuz deal to Washington, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: On February 28, the US and Israel bombed Tehran and assassinated their top officials. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and US bases across the Gulf. It also moved to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. A temporary April truce has failed to hold.
US Iran war LIVE updates: As talks with Washington stall, Iran is turning to regional and global partners. After engaging with mediators in Pakistan and Oman, two countries that have often played crucial roles in back channel talks, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is now in Russia for high-level consultations with President Vladimir Putin. ...Read More
Iran, earlier, proposed a phased deal to the US, offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for ending hostilities. The plan focuses on removing the US naval blockade and restoring oil flows while postponing nuclear negotiations to a later stage, Axios reported.
US-Iran peace talks stagnant
The visits come as Iran and the United States remain at odds over how to resume negotiations. Araghchi said it is unclear whether US President Donald Trump is committed to diplomacy, particularly after Washington cancelled plans to send envoys to Pakistan.
The US has proposed continuing talks by phone, but Iran has declined direct engagement for now. Tensions linked to the Strait of Hormuz remain a key concern, affecting both security and energy flows. Vessel traffic remains sharply lower than pre-war levels, according to MarineTraffic data.
Israel bombs Lebanon amid ceasefire
Then there is the deteriorating situation in Lebanon. A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, already tenuous, has failed to hold after PM Benjamin Netanyahu ordered fresh strikes on Lebanon. Despite a US-brokered extension meant to hold for at least three weeks, Israel has repeatedly bombed the country. Over four people died in fresh strikes, Lebanese media reported.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 27 Apr 2026 08:11:27 am
US Iran news LIVE: Iran FM arrives in Russia for talks with Putin, says state media
US Iran news LIVE: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Iranian state media.
- Mon, 27 Apr 2026 08:09:36 am
US Iran news LIVE: China profits rise amid war but risks linger
US Iran news LIVE: China’s industrial profits rose 15.8% in March, the fastest pace in six months, as per a Reuters report.
First-quarter profits rose 15.5%, supported partly by strong growth in sectors linked to artificial intelligence, even as overall demand remains weak. At the same time, companies are facing higher costs, making it harder to maintain profits.
Experts say the impact of the US war on Iran has not yet been fully felt and could hurt growth later by raising energy prices.
- Mon, 27 Apr 2026 07:52:34 am
US Iran news LIVE: ‘Neighbours our priority’, says Iran FM after Oman talks on Hormuz transit
US Iran news LIVE: Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s neighbours remain a priority after talks in Oman, thanking his hosts for discussions on bilateral and regional issues.
He said both sides, as “littoral states of the Strait of Hormuz”, focused on ensuring safe transit for regional countries and global trade.
- Mon, 27 Apr 2026 07:45:48 am
US Iran news LIVE: Iran offers to reopen Hormuz for US, seeks to delay nuclear talks, says report
US Iran news LIVE: Iran has proposed a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US war on the country, as per an Axios report. They also propose to delay nuclear talks.
The plan, conveyed through mediators during Abbas Araghchi’s visits to Pakistan and Oman, focuses on lifting the US blockade first and restoring shipping.
- Mon, 27 Apr 2026 07:38:05 am
US Iran news LIVE: US says they blocked 38 Iranian ships in Hormuz
US Iran news LIVE: A two-week US blockade has stopped 38 ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports, United States Central Command said Monday. The command said American forces directed the vessels to turn back or return to port, but did not specify where the interceptions took place.
This follows operations last week in which US forces boarded tankers linked to Iran’s shadow fleet in the Indian Ocean.