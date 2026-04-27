Has Iran's Ghalibaf stepped down from leading peace talks with the US? What we know

As the peace talks between Iran and the United States remain stalled, several media reports have claimed that Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stepped down as chief negotiator from Tehran's side. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf seen on the plane before the first round of talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan (via REUTERS)

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Iran International and Israel's Channel N12 have reported that Ghalibaf has stepped down from the role, and that foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is now expected to take it on.

As per the report by Iran International, the former IRGC commander was allegedly reprimanded for including the nuclear dispute during the peace talks. Meanwhile, Israel's N12 reported that growing interference from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps triggered Ghalibaf to resign from the role.

Has Ghalibaf actually stepped down? Despite media reports, there is no confirmation from Iran's government or state media, which usually gets first access to any regime statements.

The speculation increased after the parliament speaker was not seen in Pakistan with the Iranian delegation during a meeting with Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The delegation was led by foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, said reports. Visuals of the talks also showed the Iranian leader meeting with Munir and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar.