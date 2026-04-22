US Iran war LIVE updates: JD Vance cancels Islamabad visit for Iran talks after ceasefire extension

US Iran peace talks LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump announced he was extending a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, a day before it was set to expire, even as plans for a fresh round of talks between the two countries fell apart. ...Read More

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance had been set to travel to Pakistan to resume talks with Iran, but White House official confirmed in a statement that the vice president’s trip would not take place on Tuesday.

White House says Vance not be travelling to Pak

The White House said in a statement that in light of the president's announcement that he was extending the ceasefire and awaiting a proposal from Iran, Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating delegation would not be travelling to Pakistan on Tuesday.

The White House did not offer any additional updates on the possibility of in-person meetings.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is extending the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request while awaiting a "unified proposal" from Tehran, even as the US military maintains its blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump extends ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will be extending the ceasefire with Iran upon request from Pakistan, the lead mediator in ongoing negotiations.

Trump said that Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir have urged him to hold off attacks on Iran until Tehran's leaders can come up with a “unified proposal”.

While the US President has announced the extension of ceasefire, he also said that the naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz will continue. “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Iran urges release of commercial vessel Touska

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, has formally urged the global body to press the United States to immediately and unconditionally release the Iranian commercial vessel Touska, along with its crew and their families, as reported by Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council, Ambassador Iravani raised "urgent concern" over what he described as ongoing international law violations by the United States, including the deliberate targeting of Iranian commercial ships.

Iran did not request extension of ceasefire, says media

Iran didn’t request an extension of the ceasefire, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing unnamed sources. It also said the country won’t reopen the strait as long as the American naval blockade continues.

The developments marked the latest turn in the fraught back and forth between Washington and Tehran since the two sides announced a two-week truce on April 7. Since then, they have showed disagreement over the terms of an agreement and alternatively opened and closed Strait of Hormuz.

A previous round of talks after the original ceasefire was announced ended in failure, with US officials saying Iran wasn’t willing to accept limits on its nuclear program and Iranian officials arguing that the US had made a series of demands it would not meet.