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US Iran war LIVE: ‘Good talks’, says Trump; Iran expected to respond to US peace proposal today

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 07, 2026 07:01:32 am IST

The proposed agreement is a one-page, 14-point memorandum aimed at ending the war and starting formal talks.

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Trump said that the US had “very good talks” with Iran over the past 24 hours.(Bloomberg)

US Iran war LIVE updates: The United States and Iran are close to reaching a deal that will end the two-month-long war. Iran is expected to hand over its response to mediators about the US proposal to end the war on Thursday, sources told CNN. This comes after Trump said that the US had “very good talks” with Iran over the past 24 hours. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 07 May 2026 06:59:11 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Macron urges reopening of Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iranian president

    US Iran war LIVE updates: French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

    In a post on X, Macron said he held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed “deep concern” over escalating tensions, including reported strikes on Emirati civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels.

    Macron stressed that “all parties must lift the blockade of the Strait, without delay and without conditions." He further noted that easing tensions in the Strait could advance negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, ballistic issues, and broader regional stability.

    He also indicated he would speak with President Donald Trump regarding Iran’s peace proposal.

  • Thu, 07 May 2026 06:49:06 am

    US Iran war LIVE: ‘Good talks’, says Trump; Iran expected to respond to US peace proposal on Thursday

    US Iran war LIVE: The United States and Iran are close to reaching a deal that will end the two-month-long war. Iran is expected to hand over its response to mediators about the US proposal to end the war on Thursday, sources told CNN. This comes after Trump said that the US had “very good talks” with Iran over the past 24 hours.

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