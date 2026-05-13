US-Iran war LIVE: US has spent $29 billion on Iran war so far, says Pentagon; Trump arrives in China for key meet

US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday, a visit that comes after nearly nine years. He is expected to pressure his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the Iran war, and the Strait of Hormuz, that remains closed since the war began on February 8. Ahead of their meeting, an advisor to Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday warned that Trump should not mistake the current lack of fighting between the US and Iran as a victory. ...Read More

The US president, however, said that he does not think he needs Xi's help. "I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise," Trump told reporters as he left for his visit.

Key developments

Beijing a possible mediator? Iranian Ambassador to China Rahmani Fazli said that Beijing is viewed as a potential mediator between Washington and Tehran, CNN reported citing state media.

Price of war: US has spent at least $29 billion in the 74 days of its war with Iran, said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. During his congressional hearing on Tuesday, Hegseth appealed to Congress for more money, at least around $1.5 trillion, so that the US can “maintain its posture as the most effective military in the world.”

‘Blockade 100% effective’, says Trump: Trump also said that the American blockade of Iranian ports on the Strait of Hormuz was "100% effective". "The blockade is very effective; it's been 100% effective. And one way or the other, it's going to work out very well. I think you're going to have so much oil, you're going to have a gusher of oil like you've never had before", he told reporters ahead of his visit to China.

Trump criticises American media: He further accused American media over their coverage of the war, saying the media is “giving Iran false hope”, especially with regard to Iran's military powers.

Trump rejects Iran’s response to US proposal: Talks between the two nations remain halted after Trump called Iran’s response to its proposal “completely unacceptable”. He further labelled it as a “piece of garbage”, “weak,” adding that he didn’t even get to the end of it. Meanwhile, Iran says the United States must abandon its "one-sided approach" and accept Tehran's "legitimate demands," including ending the war, lifting blockades, halting maritime piracy, and releasing frozen Iranian assets.