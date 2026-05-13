...
...
Live

US-Iran war LIVE: US has spent $29 billion on Iran war so far, says Pentagon; Trump arrives in China for key meet

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 13, 2026 07:05:20 am IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Hegseth has appealed to Congress for more money, at least around $1.5 trillion, so that the US can “maintain its posture as the most effective military in the world.”

Advertisement
US President Donald Trump meets traditional opera performers as he arrives with Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)

US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday, a visit that comes after nearly nine years. He is expected to pressure his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the Iran war, and the Strait of Hormuz, that remains closed since the war began on February 8. Ahead of their meeting, an advisor to Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday warned that Trump should not mistake the current lack of fighting between the US and Iran as a victory. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 13 May 2026 07:05:20 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: ‘American blockade on Hormuz 100% effective’, says Trump

    US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump said that the American blockade of Iranian ports on the Strait of Hormuz was "100% effective".

    "The blockade is very effective; it's been 100% effective. And one way or the other, it's going to work out very well. I think you're going to have so much oil, you're going to have a gusher of oil like you've never had before", he told reporters ahead of his visit to China.

  • Wed, 13 May 2026 07:04:27 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: Beijing reviewed as potential mediator

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian Ambassador to China Rahmani Fazli said that Beijing is viewed as a potential mediator between Washington and Tehran, CNN reported citing state media.

  • Wed, 13 May 2026 07:02:49 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: ‘We are going to do whatever necessary’, says Trump on extending Russian oil waiver to ease oil prices

    US-Iran war LIVE: Responding to ANI's question regarding whether he would extend the waiver on sanctioned Russian oil to help ease crude prices, US President Donald Trump said, “...We are going to whatever is necessary, including this war over will not be long. You're going to see oil prices drop, and you're going to see a stock market, which is already at the highest point in history... You're going to see the golden age of America, frankly, and you're seeing it now... Hundreds of ships that are loaded up with oil want to come out.”

    “As soon as they come out, we're to have a gush of oil, and you're to have inflation that goes way down. Now, with all of this, inflation is much lower than it was under Biden. Biden had the highest inflation in the history of our country. Inflation is nothing by comparison, but our inflation is short-term. Because if you go from before, just before the war, we were, for the last three months, 1.7%. And now, what you have is, as soon as this war is over, given the inflation, will go down to probably 1.5%.”

  • Wed, 13 May 2026 06:36:44 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: US has spent $29 billion on Iran war so far, says Pentagon

    US-Iran war LIVE: US has spent at least $29 billion in the 74 days of its war with Iran, said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. During his congressional hearing on Tuesday, Hegseth appealed to Congress for more money, at least around $1.5 trillion, so that the US can “maintain its posture as the most effective military in the world.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / World News / US-Iran war LIVE: US has spent $29 billion on Iran war so far, says Pentagon; Trump arrives in China for key meet
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.