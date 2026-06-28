US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump threatens ‘Iran will no longer exist’; air raid sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early on Sunday that its navy and aerospace forces had launched a joint missile and drone operations targeting US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Tensions between the United States and Iran continued to flare on second day straight on Sunday after the US military said it had struck multiple targets in Iran at President Donald Trump’s direction, continuing a string of attacks that have shaken the war’s uneasy ceasefire. ...Read More
Trump said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire and threatened that “Iran will no longer exist” if the US uses military force.
Following this, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early on Sunday that its navy and aerospace forces had launched a joint missile and drone operations targeting US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.
"Violating the ceasefire is contrary to Clause 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes", the Guards said in a statement, according to Press TV.
Earlier in the day, Fars News Agency reported that people on the beaches and coastal areas of the Taharouyeh region in Sirik heard the sound of several explosions. Elderly residents in Qeshm too heard the sound of several explosions in this area.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 07:05:49 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump says US targeted Iran's missile, drone storage, coastal radar sites
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire.
Trump threatened to wipe Iran out of existence if the violations continued.
In a post on Truth Social, he said, "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! President DJT."
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:57:28 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran says ‘ceasefire violation’ will halt all diplomatic processes
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early on Sunday that its navy and aerospace forces had launched a joint missile and drone operations targeting U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent U.S. strikes against Iran.
"Violating the ceasefire is contrary to Clause 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes", the Guards said in a statement, according to Press TV.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:56:23 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran says strikes against Kuwait, Bahrain in retaliation for US attack
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran Guards on Sunday said it struck Kuwait, Bahrain in retaliation for US attack.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:53:12 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran, US trade accusations of violating ceasefire after strikes
US-Iran war news LIVE: Tehran and Washington traded accusations that the other had violated the ceasefire after Iran claimed on Saturday that it had targeted US sites in the Persian Gulf after American aircraft hit Iranian weapons sites on Friday.
The US strikes — on missile storage and coastal radar installations — were in response to an Iranian drone attack on a Singapore-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. The back-and-forth threatens to unravel the fragile detente that had largely ended fighting in the Middle East, though an unnamed US official told CNN after the US strikes that they didn’t constitute a return to major combat operations for now.
Iran’s foreign ministry in a statement on Saturday called the US attack “an explicit violation of the first paragraph of the Memorandum of Understanding” the two countries signed earlier this month. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that it had struck US sites in response, though it wasn’t clear which and Iran has previously claimed retaliatory attacks that remain unconfirmed. US Central Command did not respond to a request for comment on the Iranian claims.
US Vice President JD Vance said that the US had “honored” the deal.
“If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone,” he said on X on Friday. “But violence will be met with violence.”
via Bloomberg
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:47:24 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: IRGC vows crushing response
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran Guards vowed 'crushing response' against further US attacks after fresh flare-up in the region.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:45:06 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Why did the US strike Iran
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US Central Command said it struck Iranian military targets (surveillance, comms, air defense, drone storage, minelayers) after Iran broke the ceasefire by hitting tanker M/T Kiku near the Strait of Hormuz.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:43:25 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: US and Bahrain shoot down 9 Iranian drones, says report
US-Iran war news LIVE: US and Bahrain forces shot down 9 Iranian drones launched at US forces in Bahrain, Fox News reported.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:41:23 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump warns US may be 'forced to militarily complete the job' after striking Iranian missile sites
US-Iran war news LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the U.S. military struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites for violating a U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement.
"There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist."
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:38:57 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: US says it struck 10 Iranian ‘military targets’
US-Iran war news LIVE: US Central Command said it struck 10 Iranian military targets in fresh strikes on Sunday. “U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku,” it said in a post on X as it shared a video of the strikes.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:35:53 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's IRGC launches missile, drone strikes on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain
US-Iran war news LIVE: ran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early on Sunday that its navy and aerospace forces had launched a joint missile and drone operations targeting U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent U.S. strikes against Iran.
"Violating the ceasefire is contrary to Clause 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes", the Guards said in a statement, according to Press TV.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:35:29 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Kuwait says engaging 'hostile missile and drone attacks'
US-Iran war news LIVE: Kuwait came under attack from "hostile" missiles and drones, the country's army said on Sunday, while in Bahrain air-raid sirens sounded following fresh US strikes against Iran.
"Kuwaiti air defenses are currently engaging hostile missile and drone attacks. Everyone is urged to adhere to the safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities," the army wrote on X.
In Bahrain, which hosts a major US naval base, air raid sirens went off the interior ministry said, calling on residents to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place".
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:34:54 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump threatens to annihilate Iran
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire and threatened that “Iran will no longer exist” if the US uses military force.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 06:33:49 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: US strikes Iran
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US military on Sunday said it had struck multiple targets in Iran at President Donald Trump’s direction, continuing a string of attacks that have shaken the war’s uneasy ceasefire.