US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump threatens ‘Iran will no longer exist’; air raid sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait

US-Iran war news LIVE: Tensions between the United States and Iran continued to flare on second day straight on Sunday after the US military said it had struck multiple targets in Iran at President Donald Trump’s direction, continuing a string of attacks that have shaken the war’s uneasy ceasefire. ...Read More

Trump said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire and threatened that “Iran will no longer exist” if the US uses military force.

Following this, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said early on Sunday that its navy and aerospace forces had launched a joint missile and drone operations targeting US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.

"Violating the ceasefire is contrary to Clause 1 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and will result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes", the Guards said in a statement, according to Press TV.

Earlier in the day, Fars News Agency reported that people on the beaches and coastal areas of the Taharouyeh region in Sirik heard the sound of several explosions. Elderly residents in Qeshm too heard the sound of several explosions in this area.