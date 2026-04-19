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US Iran war updates LIVE: Hormuz deadlock returns after brief reprieve, Iran says ‘good progress’ in talks but no deal

By Sana Fazili
Apr 19, 2026 07:40:53 am IST

US Iran war updates LIVE: In a u-turn of its order to reopen Hormuz, Iran on Saturday again shut the energy choke point, adding fresh uncertainty to the war, which the US and Israel launched on February 28.

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US Iran war updates LIVE: The final agreement between Iran and the United States is still far, though progress had been made in negotiations to end the war, Iran's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday night. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 19 Apr 2026 07:40:53 am

    US Iran war updates LIVE: US preparing to board Iran-linked vessels, seize ships in international waters: Report

    US Iran war updates LIVE: The US is reportedly planning to board and seize vessels linked to Iran in international waters in the coming days. The move, if implemented, would let the US navy expand its blockade beyond the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal said in a report on Saturday. Citing unnamed US officials, the publication said that the move aims to put economic pressure on Iran and to force open the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil transit, central to the ongoing negotiations.

    The WSJ report further said that expanding the campaign against Iran would let the US “take control of Iran-linked vessels around the world”, including those outside the Persian Gulf.

  • Sun, 19 Apr 2026 07:20:26 am

    US Iran war updates LIVE: Hormuz to stay shut until port blockade lifts, Iran says

    US Iran war updates LIVE: The crucial Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until the United States lifts its naval blockade on Iranian ports, Tehran said Saturday, as a top official warned that a final peace deal remained "far" off.

    Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, said in a televised address that there has been "progress" in talks with Washington "but there are many gaps and some fundamental points remain."

    "We are still far from the final discussion," said Ghalibaf, one of Tehran's negotiators in the talks aimed at ending the war launched by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic.

  • Sun, 19 Apr 2026 07:09:51 am

    US Iran war updates LIVE: Good conversation, says Trump

    US Iran war updates LIVE: US President Donald Trump cited "very good conversations" with Tehran despite warning against "blackmail" over the the Strait of Hormuz after Iran reimposed the closure on Saturday. Iran said it was responding to a continued US blockade of Iranian ports, calling it a violation of the ceasefire, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran's navy was ready to inflict "new bitter defeats" on its enemies. Trump called the move "blackmail" even as he praised the talks.

  • Sun, 19 Apr 2026 07:04:40 am

    US Iran war updates LIVE: No deal so far, despite good progress in talks, says Iran's Ghalibaf

    US Iran war updates LIVE: The final agreement between Iran and the United States is still far, though progress had been made in negotiations to end the war, Iran's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday night.

    "We are still far from the final discussion," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also one of Iran's negotiators, said in a national televised address, adding "we made progress in the negotiations, but there are many gaps and some fundamental points remain".

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