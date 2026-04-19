US Iran war updates LIVE: Hormuz deadlock returns after brief reprieve, Iran says ‘good progress’ in talks but no deal

US Iran war updates LIVE: The final agreement between Iran and the United States is still far, though progress had been made in negotiations to end the war, Iran's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday night. ...Read More

"We are still far from the final discussion," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also one of Iran's negotiators, said in a national televised address, adding "we made progress in the negotiations, but there are many gaps and some fundamental points remain". US President Donald Trump also cited "very good conversations" with Tehran despite warning against "blackmail" over the key shipping channel.

The war is now in its eighth week and a two-week pause to fighting ends on April 22. Thousands have been killed and attacks spread to Israeli attacks in Lebanon and sent oil prices surging because of the de facto closure of the strait, which before the war carried one-fifth of the world's oil shipments.

Iran's Hormuz u-turn

In a u-turn of its order to reopen Hormuz, Iran on Saturday again shut the energy choke point, adding fresh uncertainty to the war, which the US and Israel launched on February 28.

Iran said it was responding to a continued US blockade of Iranian ports, calling it a violation of the ceasefire, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran's navy was ready to inflict "new bitter defeats" on its enemies. Trump called the move "blackmail" even as he praised the talks.

On Friday, Iran had announced the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a separate US-brokered 10-day ceasefire agreement on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire in tatters

However, uncertainty looms over the ceasefire as Israeli army has confirmed carrying out fresh strikes on what it described as threats south of the new "yellow line" in Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

Beirut-based correspondent reported that, along with ongoing artillery shelling and machinegun fire on several villages, Israel launched two air strikes on Sunday, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

One of the strikes targeted a group of Hezbollah fighters who, according to Israel, were approaching the yellow line but had not crossed it. "So that actually indicates that they were to the north of it and not inside it," she noted, as per Al Jazeera.

The second strike was aimed at an individual approaching a tunnel entrance south of the yellow line, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel said it "carried out a strike on him and destroyed that tunnel entrance," the correspondent added, noting that the Israeli military spokesperson maintained the action did not violate the ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported.