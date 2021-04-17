US, Japan focus on ‘free and accessible Indo-Pacific’ to keep China at bay

The United States and Japan on Friday pledged to build a “free, open, accessible, diverse, and thriving Indo-Pacific” working along with allies and partners such as India and Australia of the four-nation Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which they said, “has never been stronger”.

US President Joe Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga did not announce the first in-person summit of the fledgling grouping more popularly called the Quad, contrary to its likelihood raised in an official preview of their meeting. Quad figured prominently in their discussions, remarks and the customary joint statement, demonstrating its growing importance for the foreign policy outlooks of the two countries.

The two leaders were expected to announce the first in-person summit of the Quad close on the heels of their first summit hosted virtually by Biden past March, as said by a senior Biden administration official earlier. Japan is keen to have it on the sidelines of the upcoming G-7 in the United Kingdom. But they didn’t and it could not be ascertained why.

But, it was certainly not for the lack of seriousness about the grouping. “Together, we will continue to work with allies and partners, including with Australia and India through the Quad, which has never been stronger, to build the free, open, accessible, diverse, and thriving Indo-Pacific we all seek,” the United States and Japan, who are treaty allies, said in a joint statement after their leaders’ meeting.

The leaders personally pledged commitment to the Quad several times in their remarks at the joint briefing. “Earlier this year, we - together with India and Australia - launched the landmark Quad Vaccine Partnership to expand the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines and assist countries throughout the region with vaccination efforts,” Biden said in his opening remarks at the joint news conference.

India will manufacture 1 billion does of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022 under this initiative which is being funded by the United States and Japan. Australia will pay for its distribution.

In his opening remarks, Suga underlined the importance of Quad in a free and open Indo-Pacific by cooperating with “other countries and regions, including the ASEAN, (and fellow Quad members) Australia, and India”.

China was clearly their biggest concern and threat though, as both leaders stressed the need to confront it and as Biden said, straight off the bat at their joint news briefing, the two countries were “committed to working together to take on the challenges from China”, even as they conceded they would also work with China where they could, such as climate change.