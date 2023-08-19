US, Japan, South Korea condemn China's ‘dangerous and aggressive actions’

The leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea said Friday that they oppose China's "dangerous and aggressive behavior" asserting maritime claims in the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement from their summit in Camp David, Maryland, the three also stressed the need to maintain peace and stability in Taiwan, which China claims and is putting under increased political and military pressure.

"We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific," the statement said, pointing to Beijing's militarization of small islands and reefs in the region.

"We reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of security and prosperity in the international community," it said.

"There is no change in our basic positions on Taiwan, and we call for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues," it said.