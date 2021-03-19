US' Joe Biden to meet Russian President Putin 'when the time is right': White House
US President Joe Biden, who said earlier this week he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, will meet with the Russian leader "when the time is right," the White House said on Friday.
"He's not going to back off," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "He's going to be very frank and very open about that relationship."
On Thursday, Putin said he and Biden should hold live online talks in the coming days.
"The president will meet with President Putin when the time is right," Jeanne-Pierre said. "President Biden and President Putin have different perspectives of their respective countries, but where they agree is that we should continue to look for ways to work together where it is in our mutual interest."
US and Chinese officials trade barbs at first Biden-era high-level meeting
China wraps up Canadian’s espionage trial in two hours
WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram services down for users: Report
Biden to meet Russian President Putin 'when the time is right': White House
Europe becomes first region to surpass 1 million Covid-19 deaths: Report
Georgia spa shooting victims ID'd as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris head to Atlanta
- Police continue to investigate the deadly shootings, with Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. saying Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in his department's inquiry.
Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during stone-throwing clashes: Report
WHO gives nod to AstraZeneca vaccine and its 'tremendous potential'
WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"
US charges 4 Proud Boys members with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6
- The indictment also alleges that they made their intentions clear as far back as November, threatening war if the election was "stolen" from then-President Donald Trump.
India, Australia to hold key trilateral meetings in April, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Switzerland postpones plan to lift Covid-19 curbs
Nepal becomes 3rd country to give emergency nod to Covaxin
US CDC changes 6-foot rule for schools, allowing desks to be closer
- In recent months, schools in some states have been disregarding the CDC guidelines, using 3 feet as their standard.
Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of Covid-19
- The editors of the 2021 World Happiness Report found that while emotions changed as the pandemic set in, longer-term satisfaction with life was less affected.