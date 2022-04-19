Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / US judge strikes down CDC mask mandate for public transport
world news

US judge strikes down CDC mask mandate for public transport

US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida said the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Travelers line up wearing protective masks indoors at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 03:00 AM IST
AFP |

A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden.

The mandate requiring face masks on airplanes, the subway, trains, buses, taxis and other forms of public transportation was recently extended by the CDC until May 3 amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

US airlines and a number of Republican lawmakers have called for an end to the mask mandate, which was issued by the CDC on February 3, 2021, shortly after Biden took office.

Mizelle, a nominee of former Republican president Donald Trump, issued her ruling in a lawsuit filed in July 2021 by a conservative non-profit organization called the Health Freedom Defense Fund and two individual plaintiffs.

Although the public has a "strong interest" in combating the spread of Covid, the judge said, the mask mandate "exceeded the CDC's statutory authority," and it "failed to adequately explain its decisions."

"Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate," Mizelle said in a 59-page ruling.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the ruling a "disappointing decision."

"The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit," Psaki said.

There was no immediate comment from the Justice Department, which could potentially appeal the ruling.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19 cdc
