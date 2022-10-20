US L1 visa explained: Types, procedures and requirements

US L1 visa is a non-immigrant visa which is used by individuals wishing to work in the country. The maximum period for which an individual can stay in the US under this visa is seven years. The visa is available for those who work in companies with offices in the United States. The visa type also allows foreign corporations that do not have an office in USA to send an employee to the country to establish one.

What are the types of L1 visa?

There are two types of L1 visa: L-1A which is meant for managers and executives and L-1B visa which is meant for those with specialised knowledge. The L-1A visa is meant for a period of 7 years while the L-1B visa is for 5 years.

What are the procedures for L1 visa for US?

There are two types of procedures for L1 visa for US: The first is the regular L1 visa which has to be applied by an individual and then it is approved by the USCIS. The second is the blanket L1 visa which is given to candidates who meet specific criteria depending on the company’s eligibility as well.

What are the requirements for L1 visa for US?

The basic requirements include: the US company petitioning for the visa must have a qualifying relationship with the parent company and the company should be engaged in business as an employer for the period of the visa holder’s stay in US.

What are the specific requirements for L-1A visa?

The requirements include: employee should have work overseas for a company for at least one continuous year, must be in managerial or executive position and must intend to leave US after the completion of the visa period.

What are the specific requirements for L-1B visa?

The requirements include: employees must have worked overseas for a company for at least one year, must be in specialised services and should intend to depart US after completion of work.

