US lawmakers authorize $800 million more aid for Ukraine in defense bill

US lawmakers authorize $800 million more aid for Ukraine in defense bill

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 08:14 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes the additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Russia-Ukraine War: A house burns after a Russian attack in Kherson, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A house burns after a Russian attack in Kherson, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday.

The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes the additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, an increase of $500 million over President Joe Biden's request earlier this year.

The bill also strengthens the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, with $11.5 billion in new investments. And it authorizes the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act of 2022, legislation to increase security cooperation with Taiwan with up to $10 billion in spending over five years.

Wednesday, December 07, 2022
