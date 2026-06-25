US legislators back removal of cap on green card access

A bipartisan group of US legislators expressed support for a streamlined immigration system welcoming legal immigration from countries like India at an event hosted by an Indian diaspora organisation in Washington.

Their remarks come at a time of heightened uncertainty for Indian immigrants in the United States. (X/@unumihaimedia)

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The legislators, who serve in the US House and the Senate, promised to work on removing country-based caps for green cards that disproportionately impact Indian professionals and easing the visa processing backlog currently ailing the US immigration system.

“I will continue to legally and sensibly address the per country green card cap which is truly one of our nation’s greatest injustices. It tells the world’s most talented, hardest working immigrant community that the line is 70 years long not because of anything you did but because too many of you came from the same place. You deserve better and fixing this will be one of my top priorities,” said Republican senator Roger Marshall, who represents Kansas in the Senate, at an event hosted by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS).

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{{^usCountry}} “We must ensure that H-1B visas for skilled workers and visas for students remain available in the United States so that we can continue to attract the best and brightest to our shores and enhance the American workforce, welcoming skilled workers, students and families from India,” added congressman Sanford Bishop, a Democrat from Georgia. Backlog of 1.8 million applications {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We must ensure that H-1B visas for skilled workers and visas for students remain available in the United States so that we can continue to attract the best and brightest to our shores and enhance the American workforce, welcoming skilled workers, students and families from India,” added congressman Sanford Bishop, a Democrat from Georgia. Backlog of 1.8 million applications {{/usCountry}}

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Their remarks come at a time of heightened uncertainty for Indian immigrants in the United States. The Trump administration’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee — since struck down — as well as changes to the H-1B program to favour the highest paid workers and visa processing difficulties have made legal immigration to America harder. According to research by the Cato Institute in 2023, America also has a backlog of 1.8 million applications for a green card, which grants permanent resident status. Indians account for 1.1 million of those applications.

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“For new applicants from India, the backlog for the EB-2 and EB-3 categories (which are combined because applicants can move between them) is effectively a life sentence: 134 years. About 424,000 employment-based applicants will die waiting, and over 90% of them will be Indians. Given that Indians are currently half of all new employer-sponsored applicants, roughly half of all newly sponsored immigrants will die before they receive a green card,” the institute’s research found.

Sentiments in favour of immigration reform were echoed by congressmen David Wilkinshaw and Brad Sherman, both of whom spoke at the event in favour of a streamlined system that is more welcoming to immigrants of India.

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“Across northeastern Pennsylvania and throughout our nation, Indian-Americans are making extraordinary contributions in medicine, education, business, technology and public service. You are creating jobs, strengthening our economy and enriching our communities through culture, traditions and civic engagement,” said Republican congressman Rob Bresnahan.

Indian-American congressman Raja Krishnamoorth told the audience that anti-Indian sentiment “has no place in America”.