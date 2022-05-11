US man dies while burying woman he strangled
An American man died of a "cardiac event" in his backyard in South Carolina while burying a woman he strangled, local authorities said.
Officials responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the town of Trenton and found 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon dead, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and County Coroner David Burnett said in a statement carried by local media Tuesday.
"McKinnon had no signs of trauma and natural causes were suspected," the statement said.
"While investigating the death and making notifications to the next of kin, a second body was located in a freshly dug pit. Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, of the same address appeared to have died by foul play."
Dent was found bound and wrapped in trash bags in the pit. Autopsies confirmed the causes of both deaths.
Evidence and witness statements indicated that McKinnon attacked Dent in their home.
-
New cabinet 'without any Rajapaksa' to be appointed this week: Lanka's President
Amid the escalating political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapksa on Wednesday addressed the nation and said he was working with all party leaders to establish a new government in the country. He said a new prime minister will be appointed within a week, according to local media. "I am going to appoint the prime minister and the cabinet that has the trust of the people," he said in a televised address.
-
Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz Sharif in London
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met to meet his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, the party tweeted on Wednesday. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-N leader Mohammad Nawaz Sharif in London,” the party tweeted sharing a video of both leaders' meeting. A politician and the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, also tweeted a picture of the Sharif brother the caption, “Mashallah”.
-
Sri Lanka's President to make televised statement today amid crisis: Report
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will address the country on Wednesday at 9pm local time, news agency Bloomberg reported citing his spokesman Sudewa Hettiarachchi. The subject of the address - which will be televised in the crisis-hit island nation - is unclear.
-
Delhi high court split on marital rape. What is the law in other countries?
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape in India - a longstanding demand of women's rights groups. Favouring criminalisation, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said IPC 375 was violative of Article 14 of the Constitution - which guarantees equality before the law - and therefore should be struck down. Both parties have been granted an option to move this matter to the Supreme Court.
-
China censors online debate on its zero-Covid policy after WHO criticism
China's censors scrambled to wipe out online debate over its zero-Covid strategy on Wednesday after the World Health Organisation criticised the country's hardline approach to crushing the virus. On Tuesday WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged China to change tack, saying the approach "will not be sustainable" in the face of new fast-spreading variants. The intervention prompted China's army of internet censors to race to snuff out his comments.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics