US man linked to false homeless man GoFundMe story gets 2 years in jail
- Before being sentenced, D’Amico told US District Judge Noel Hillman that he was a changed man, devoted to his family.
A New Jersey man who conspired with his then-girlfriend to cook up a feel-good story about a helpful homeless man and then used the lie to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations online was sentenced in federal court Friday to more than two years in prison.
Mark D’Amico will also have to serve three years probation once he completes his 27-month term. He also must pay restitution and undergo gambling, drug and mental health counseling.
Before being sentenced, D’Amico told US District Judge Noel Hillman that he was a changed man, devoted to his family.
”The person that did the things that led us here no longer exists,” D’Amico said.
He had pleaded guilty before Hillman in Camden in November to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. An indictment unsealed in January 2020 charged D’Amico with a total of 16 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.
He had already pleaded guilty to charges in state court last year. His former girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. previously pleaded guilty to state and federal charges. Bobbitt was sentenced to five years’ probation on state charges in 2019. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges this year.
The trio made up a story in late 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia, according to prosecutors. D’Amico and McClure solicited donations through GoFundMe, purportedly to help Bobbitt, and conducted newspaper and television interviews. Investigators said D’Amico was the plot’s ringleader.
They eventually raised more than $400,000 in donations over about a month, according to investigators, who said almost no part of the tale was true. The group had met near a Philadelphia casino in October 2017 shortly before they told their story, prosecutors said.
Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money. The federal criminal complaint alleged all of the money raised in the campaign was spent by March 2018, with large chunks spent by McClure and D’Amico on a recreational vehicle, a BMW and trips to casinos in Las Vegas and New Jersey.
-
Working on an edit button, says Twitter. Why Twitterati doesn't believe it
Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day. Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later." The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny.
-
After unrest, Sri Lanka imposes state of emergency
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers a day after hundreds of people tried to storm his residence amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Rajapaksa said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking tough laws that give security wide authority to arrest and detain suspects.
-
Ukraine war: Talks resume; Russian oil depot targeted | Top updates
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to India, said Russia appreciates India taking the Ukraine conflict “in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way”.
-
Imran Khan says his life in danger, but he'll continue his fight for Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday he had credible information about his life being in danger, while stating that he was afraid and would continue his fight for an independent and democratic nation. He further said that early elections were the best option if he survived the no-confidence motion on Sunday.
-
Russia-Ukraine resume talks, Moscow says stand on Crimea, Donbas unchanged
Even as talks resumed, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out its first airstrike on its land. A Russian governor said that Ukrainian helicopters bombed a fuel storage depot in western Russia's Belgorod.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics