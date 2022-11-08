Bernie Sanders' warning as US votes in key midterm polls: ‘Future of country…'

US senator Bernie Sanders- who embarked on a 19-stop tour to get progressive supporters and younger voters to the polls in crucial midterm elections- said that the polls are “the most consequential” midterms in his lifetime, warning against a wave of Republican candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Over 40 million have cast early ballots in US midterm elections: What it means

“While the Democrats are not doing everything I would like them to do, trust me, they are a million times better than what the Republicans will bring you,” Bernie Sanders said.

“To a very large degree, the future of this country, believe it or not, will depend on what happens in this midterm election,” he added.

Read more: 'Big slowdown' in Twitter responding to US midterm polls misinformation: Report

The midterm elections are crucial as they will determine the balance of power in Congress and whether Republican candidates will control important state-level offices.

Americans are voting in the midterms which will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrats but the Republicans are predicted to take the House of Representatives. The Senate battle is still too close to call, polls have suggested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Donald Trump again? How US midterms could impact 2024 presidential race

For Joe Biden, the elections are crucial as losing either chamber would make the next two years very difficult for him as Republicans could attempt to block legislation that the Democrats wish to bring.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail