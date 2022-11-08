'Big slowdown' in Twitter responding to US midterm polls misinformation: Report

Misinformation on social media has been observed as US votes in a crucial midterm elections that are set to be crucial in deciding the course of Joe Biden's remaining two years in office.

False rumours about election fraud, including casting doubt on how ballots are counted and verified, are among the conspiracy theories that are being circulating widely, Sky News reported.

Twitter following Elon Musk's controversial takeover has seen a "big slowdown" in responses to misinformation about the midterms, Sky News reported citing analysis by Common Cause.

"What's concerning and relatively new is that it has taken Twitter much longer than normal to adjudicate if these tweets violate their policies," the organisation said adding that while Twitter staff were acknowledging receipt of the tweets being flagged, it was taking longer for them to assess.

Twitter's head of safety Yoel Roth has however insisted that misinformation policies have not changed under Elon Musk and are still being enforced.

Americans are voting in the midterms which will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrats but the Republicans are predicted to take the House of Representatives. The Senate battle is still too close to call, polls have suggested.

