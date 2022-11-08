Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Big slowdown' in Twitter responding to US midterm polls misinformation: Report

Published on Nov 08, 2022 06:37 PM IST

US Midterm Elections 2022: Twitter following Elon Musk's controversial takeover has seen a "big slowdown" in responses to misinformation about the midterms, a report said.

US Midterm Elections 2022: Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Misinformation on social media has been observed as US votes in a crucial midterm elections that are set to be crucial in deciding the course of Joe Biden's remaining two years in office.

False rumours about election fraud, including casting doubt on how ballots are counted and verified, are among the conspiracy theories that are being circulating widely, Sky News reported.

Twitter following Elon Musk's controversial takeover has seen a "big slowdown" in responses to misinformation about the midterms, Sky News reported citing analysis by Common Cause.

"What's concerning and relatively new is that it has taken Twitter much longer than normal to adjudicate if these tweets violate their policies," the organisation said adding that while Twitter staff were acknowledging receipt of the tweets being flagged, it was taking longer for them to assess.

Twitter's head of safety Yoel Roth has however insisted that misinformation policies have not changed under Elon Musk and are still being enforced.

Americans are voting in the midterms which will determine who controls the US Congress- composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate. As of now, both are controlled by US president Joe Biden's Democrats but the Republicans are predicted to take the House of Representatives. The Senate battle is still too close to call, polls have suggested.

