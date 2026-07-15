US strikes Iran's coastal defences, missile sites on Greater Tunb Island

US military carried out precision strikes on coastal defence systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Iran's Greater Tunb Island, it said on Wednesday. The statement from US military further said that the strikes degraded Tehran's ability to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
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US Central Command, on X, said it launched a 90-minute attack targeting the island.
"The strikes further degraded Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," it said.
The exchange of fire continues between the US and Iran
Late Tuesday, the US military said it carried out a seven-hour operation targeting dozens of Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz and along the country's coastline.
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded on Wednesday, claiming it had struck US military targets across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded on Wednesday, claiming it had struck US military targets across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.
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The IRGC also warned that it could further disrupt regional energy supplies, saying the US “must brace for the closure of all other export corridors that benefit the US and its allies”, reported news agency Reuters.
The latest escalation follows Iran's announcement late Saturday that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US, Iran has attacked seven commercial vessels in the past week, leaving nearly a dozen crew members dead, missing or injured.
US President Donald Trump, facing mounting domestic pressure to avoid a deeper military conflict, warned on Tuesday that Washington could target Iran's power plants and bridges as early as next week if Tehran refuses to return to the negotiating table.
"I'll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we'll hit energy targets," Trump said.
Trump also said US negotiators had conveyed a direct message to their Iranian counterparts, urging them to reach an agreement. "You better make a deal," he added.
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