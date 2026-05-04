US military refutes reports of its ship being hit in the Strait of Hormuz

The US military denied reports on Monday that one of its Navy ships had been hit in the Strait of Hormuz. The response came after Iranian state media reported that a US frigate was targeted by two missiles. Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, wrote in a post on X, "No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports".

An oil tanker sits at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas.(AP)

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After reports on a missile strike on a US frigate surfaced, oil prices have shot up. Brent crude surged to around 5 per cent at 113 USD, and stocks fell after Fars reported the strike. Earlier, Tasnim, another Iranian news agency, stated that the government had 'redefined the control zone' in the Strait of Hormuz, also setting out maritime borders within which Tehran would regulate shipping traffic.

Also Read: Gold prices decline as US Hormuz plan, Iran peace talks elevate hopes

The recent developments come hours after Donald Trump said that the US will help ships stranded in the Persian Gulf transit the Strait, calling it a humanitarian gesture.

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{{^usCountry}} It was set to begin on Monday, dubbed as Project Freedom, with the US military promising support. On Sunday, in a social media post, Trump wrote, “The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was set to begin on Monday, dubbed as Project Freedom, with the US military promising support. On Sunday, in a social media post, Trump wrote, “The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also claimed that some of the stranded ships have large crews and are running out of food while waiting for a safe passage through Hormuz. He revealed that many countries have asked the US for help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also claimed that some of the stranded ships have large crews and are running out of food while waiting for a safe passage through Hormuz. He revealed that many countries have asked the US for help. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a statement by Iranian broadcaster Press TV after Trump's announcement, Iran's military said that US forces would be attacked if they entered the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a statement by Iranian broadcaster Press TV after Trump's announcement, Iran's military said that US forces would be attacked if they entered the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

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The US has created an enhanced security area to support transits, according to reports. Ships have also been advised to cross the waterway through the Omani waters. It also warned of the presence of mines north of Omani waters.

Trump's announcement comes amid an impasse between Iran and the US. A ceasefire has been in place since April 7, with both countries struggling to agree on peace talks. On social media, Trump has revealed that there are ongoing discussions with Iranian authorities taking place, but negotiations have yet to break the deadlock.

Hormuz is at the centre of the dispute. Iran has blocked almost all vessel traffic there. Iran will only reopen the Strait after the US lifts a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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