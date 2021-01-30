IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US military slams Chinese flights but says they posed no threat
world news

US military slams Chinese flights but says they posed no threat

"The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group closely monitored all People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and Air Force (PLAAF) activity, and at no time did they pose a threat to U.S. Navy ships, aircraft, or sailors," the U.S. military's Pacific Command said in a statement.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:48 AM IST
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Chinese aircraft did not come within 250 nautical miles of the U.S. Navy vessels.(Reuters/ File photo)

The US military said on Friday that Chinese military flights in the past week in the South China Sea "at no time" posed any threat to a USNavy aircraft carrier strike group in the region but fit a pattern of destabilizing and aggressive behavior by Beijing.

"The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group closely monitored all People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and Air Force (PLAAF) activity, and at no time did they pose a threat to US Navy ships, aircraft, or sailors," the US military's Pacific Command said in a statement.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Chinese aircraft did not come within 250 nautical miles of the US Navy vessels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
washington dc china us military
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP