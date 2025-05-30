10 holidays and observances in June 2025

Be it a day to celebrate or commemorate, here are 10 days of occasions that you can look forward to marking in your June calendars: List of important holidays and observances to arrive in June 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

First Day of Pride Month (June 1)

An annual observance, the first of June marks the beginning of Pride month- a cultural celebration and fight for LGBTQ+ rights. The significance of the month traces back to the 1969 Stonewall Inn protests in New York, which demonstrated this community’s fight for equal rights. In the modern day and age, colorful parades, large-scale festivities, and demonstrations begin on the first of June and last throughout the month.

Jefferson Davis’ Birthday (June 2)

The occasion is a state holiday in Alabama and is commemorated to honor the Civil War leader and Confederate President Jefferson Davis. Alabama marks the day on the first Monday of June each year, while Florida celebrates the occasion on June 3 i.e, Davis’ birthday. Mississippi celebrates in tandem with Memorial Day festivities on the last Monday of May.

Associations linked with Davis reunite each year, and a ‘Miss Confederacy’ is crowned at the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Kentucky each year as part of the festivities. Kentucky does not mark a holiday but carries out informal celebrations.

D-Day (June 6)

D-Day marks one of America’s most significant military victories during World War II. Back in 1944, Allied troops reached the shores of Normandy in France to gain “nothing less than full victory,” as stated by then-President Dwight D Eisenhower. Exhibitions are held in museums and war memorials to commemorate the troops and armor lost on the day. June 6 is a day for observance. Businesses operate at regular functioning hours.

Native American Day (June 8)

Native American Day is celebrated to learn about the culture of America’s indigenous population, ranging from the Inuit of Alaska to the Cherokees of the south. Arizona and South Dakota have declared a state holiday on June 2 in honor of the day. If the date falls on a weekday, festivities are conducted on the next nearest weekend. Five other states have marked the day for official state observance. Powwows, markets, and exhibitions are organized to learn about the traditions and language of the Native American people.

Kamehameha Day (June 11)

Celebrated in Hawaii, Kamehameha Day honors the legacy of Kamehameha the Great, the monarch who ruled the state from 1782 to 1819. The day is a state holiday only in Hawaii with schools and offices being shut and most public transport running on a slower schedule. Festivities include carnivals, events, and races in many parts along with the famed king’s statue being wrapped in lei (flower garlands), horse riding competitions, a floral parade through Honolulu, and the annual King Kamehameha Hula Competition.

Army Birthday (June 14)

On this day in 1775, Congress authorized the establishment of the Continental Army. Celebrated to mark this occasion each year, regular working hours follow through since this has not been declared a public holiday. This year’s celebrations will mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army. A large military parade is being organized in Washington, DC to mark the special occasion.

Father’s Day (June 15)

Celebrated on the third Sunday of June, Father’s Day is meant to recognize and praise the contribution of fathers to their children’s lives. The occasion has been marked as a state holiday in Arizona and is celebrated as a day of observance in other areas. Since this is a relatively modern occasion, traditions can vary from family to family. Kids often shower their father with cards, gifts, and treats on the day.

Bunker Hill Day (June 17)

Bunker Hill Day is marked as a day of observance to remember the Battle of Bunker Hill, also known as the Battle of Breed’s Hill, back in 1775. The movement was a part of the American Revolutionary War. Historical sites and museums celebrate the event on the nearest Sunday so that a maximum number of people can attend. An annual parade is organized in Charleston, Massachusetts, to commemorate the occasion. Many people take a trip down to the Bunker Hill Monument or other historic sites on the Boston Freedom Trail.

Juneteenth Day (June 19)

Celebrated as a state holiday in some and a day of observance in others, Juneteenth marks the freedom of slaves in Texas when Union Soldiers enforced the Emancipation Proclamation back in 1865. The name is a combination of the words ‘June’ and ‘Nineteenth’, which got merged in speech. Most offices are usually closed in areas that mark a state holiday on this date, although some shops and public transport may be operational. Decorations, barbecues, block parties, local competitions, and public displays are organized to celebrate the day.

Carolina Day (June 28)

Carolina Day marks a day of historic significance in America’s bid for freedom from Great Britain. The Battle of Sullivan’s Island was a significant event that prompted the Declaration of Independence to be adopted just a few days later. Schools and offices remain open, and the occasion is celebrated as a day of observance. Special events and outreach programs are organized in celebration.

By Stuti Gupta