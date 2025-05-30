The Cheesecake Factory eyes expansion with new locations: Find out when and where

As the first half of 2025 winds down, the restaurant industry is showing fresh signs of growth, with several popular chains announcing expansion plans—among them, The Cheesecake Factory. Originally founded in the 1970s in Los Angeles, the brand has grown into a household name, known for its extensive menu and signature desserts. The Cheesecake Factory is expanding, with one new store opened in 2025 and plans for three to four more in 2026. (Eater,com)

It now boasts over 350 locations nationwide and more than two dozen internationally. The company’s expansion plan includes some stores that have already opened up and some that are scheduled to open in the near future.

Where has The Cheesecake Factory opened new stores?

On May 28, Alethea Rowe, a Cheesecake Factory representative, revealed to USA Today that the restaurant has opened one new store this year and is planning to open three to four more stores in 2026. The company is known for displaying a wide array of dishes and cuisines on its menu, which includes 250 items.

Rowe shared that in early May, the company opened a restaurant in Lakewood, Colorado, about 11 miles west of Denver, and also shared the location and opening date of future restaurants. The Cheesecake Factory will open at the following locations.

Naperville, Illinois: June 17

Lutz, Florida: Second half of 2025

Cypress, Texas: Second half of 2025

Will The Cheesecake Factory open new locations in 2026?

When asked about potential new openings in 2026, Cheesecake Factory President David Rowe noted that while the company remains actively on the lookout for “great sites,” no specific plans for that year have been announced publicly.

In March, the Cheesecake Factory announced a major menu update, removing 13 items to make space for nearly two dozen new dishes, according to Today.com. The move was part of a broader effort to streamline offerings and introduce fresh flavors, giving customers a more curated and updated dining experience.