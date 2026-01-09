17 House Republicans break party line to vote for extending healthcare subsidies. Who are they?

On Thursday, the United States House of Representatives passed a bill to extend tax subsidies under the Affordable Care Act for three years, with 17 House GOP members breaking party line to vote for the bill. Representational image. (Unsplash)

At the vote on Thursday afternoon, all 213 Democrat House members voted for the bill, joined by 17 House GOP members. 196 House Republicans voted in favor of the bill, meaning it passed with 230 in favor and 196 against.

The extension of ACA subsidies comes as a major update in the ongoing deadlock between the House GOP and the House Democrats, which prompted the last US shutdown - the longest in history.

Earlier on Thursday, the US House voted in favor of a spending bill to avert a government shutdown, well before the deadline on January 30. Now, the bill will go to the Senate, where a similar bipartisan coalition is necessary to get the extension of healthcare subsidies rolling.

With the funding bill passes, and healthcare subsidies, it seems a major dispute between the two parties over Trump's ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ seems to be coming to a close.

17 GOP House Members Who Voted For Extending Obamacare The 17 House GOP members who voted for extending the healthcare subsidies - often referred to as Obamacare - attracted a lot of attention as they broke the party line and went against Trump's dictate.

Here are the 17 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill.

Reps. Mike Carey (Ohio)

Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.)

Ryan Mackenzie (Pa.)

Mike Lawler (N.Y.)

Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.)

David Joyce (Ohio)

Tom Kean (N.J.)

Nick LaLota (N.Y.)

Max Miller (Ohio)

David Valadao (Calif.)

Rob Wittman (Va.)

Jeff Hurd (Colo.)

Maria Elvira-Salazar (Fla.)

Rob Bresnahan (Pa.)

Derrick Van Orden (Wis.)

Zach Nunn (Iowa)

Monica De La Cruz (Texas)