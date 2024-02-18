2 students die at NYU just 2 days apart, peers slam school for poor mental health services

Police have confirmed that two students died at New York University just two days apart. Last Thursday, February 15, 19-year-old student Jacqueline Beauzile was discovered unconscious and unresponsive at Lipton Hall. This place generally houses freshmen. The Hempstead, N.Y., teen was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS responders. Police have confirmed that two students died at New York University just two days apart (New York University/Facebook)

The body of Doreah Salti, another student, was found outside the school’s Barney Building on Stuyvesant Street, which houses the art department. The Hinsdale, Ill., resident was found unconscious around 7:30 pm. It appeared as though she had jumped or fallen, as there was severe trauma to her body. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A person close to Salti’s family said they did not believe she died by suicide, and that it was an accident. They noted that there was a pending investigation by the city’s medical examiner, according to New York Post.

The deaths have raised questions about proper mental health services at the school. Here, yearly tuition and board costs over $84,000.

“I get accommodations for my mental health here, but it’s almost like playing the lottery,” Chelsea Laury, a 22-year-old junior, said. Laury added that the counselling service is understaffed, and that there were several glitches with its mental health chat app. “When you do get them, it’s crumbs,” Laury said.

Other students accused the school of not alerting the campus community about Salti’s death. “I didn’t get any email or anything. It’s aggravating,” Stepanie, a senor said.

At least four students of the school died by suicide since 2018. “The death of any young person is a source of sorrow to the NYU community,” university spokesman John Beckman said

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).