210 Freeway shooting reports: What is happening on Polk Street? First details emerge amid police response
Heavy police presence on Interstate 210 near Polk Street in San Francisco after reports of a possible shooting; authorities have not confirmed details.
There was a massive police presence in the Interstate 210, popularly called Freeway 210, in San Francisco, California amid reports of a possible shooting.
A huge police presence was seen at the location of the shooting - just off Polk Street in California's San Francisco.
An update from the California Highway Patrol read: “ALL LANES CLOSED on WB I-210 at Polk St due to police investigation 5/5. Duration UNKNOWN as of 2 PM. Expect delays. Find alternate routes. Please avoid the area.”
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According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the police response kicked off after an apparent officer-involved shooting in the Sylmar area. The report adds that at least a dozen of officers with the LAPD, with multiple vehicles, were seen near the Bledsoe Street overpass.{{/usCountry}}
According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the police response kicked off after an apparent officer-involved shooting in the Sylmar area. The report adds that at least a dozen of officers with the LAPD, with multiple vehicles, were seen near the Bledsoe Street overpass.{{/usCountry}}
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Though the police have not released details on suspect, NBC 4 Los Angeles reports that one person appears to have been taken into custody. The LAPD has not released an official update on social media.{{/usCountry}}
Though the police have not released details on suspect, NBC 4 Los Angeles reports that one person appears to have been taken into custody. The LAPD has not released an official update on social media.{{/usCountry}}
Sylmar is a neighborhood in the northern part of Los Angeles, in the San Fernando Valley. It sits near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.