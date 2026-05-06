210 Freeway shooting reports: What is happening on Polk Street? First details emerge amid police response

There was a massive police presence in the Interstate 210, popularly called Freeway 210, in San Francisco, California amid reports of a possible shooting.

Representational image,(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A huge police presence was seen at the location of the shooting - just off Polk Street in California's San Francisco.

An update from the California Highway Patrol read: “ALL LANES CLOSED on WB I-210 at Polk St due to police investigation 5/5. Duration UNKNOWN as of 2 PM. Expect delays. Find alternate routes. Please avoid the area.”

Also read: Why Kash Patel was not a target in alleged Trump assassination plot; Suspect explains

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the police response kicked off after an apparent officer-involved shooting in the Sylmar area. The report adds that at least a dozen of officers with the LAPD, with multiple vehicles, were seen near the Bledsoe Street overpass. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the police response kicked off after an apparent officer-involved shooting in the Sylmar area. The report adds that at least a dozen of officers with the LAPD, with multiple vehicles, were seen near the Bledsoe Street overpass. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Though the police have not released details on suspect, NBC 4 Los Angeles reports that one person appears to have been taken into custody. The LAPD has not released an official update on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though the police have not released details on suspect, NBC 4 Los Angeles reports that one person appears to have been taken into custody. The LAPD has not released an official update on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sylmar is a neighborhood in the northern part of Los Angeles, in the San Fernando Valley. It sits near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON