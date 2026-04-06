25th Amendment row: Candace Owens demands 'Mad King' Trump's removal amid Iran war, says ‘he is deeply unwell’
Candace Owens calls for the removal of President Donald Trump from the office, alleging that 'satanic Zionists' control the White House.
Candace Owens, an American conservative commentator, has ignited a fresh row as she advocates for the ousting of President Donald Trump, asserting that “satanic Zionists” currently dominate the White House. Her remarks come at a time when Trump is facing calls for impeachment after an expletive-filled threat to Iran amid the ongoing war.
Issuing a stern warning to Iran on Easter Sunday, Trump said in a Truth Social post, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."
Also Read: 25th Amendment row: Can Trump be removed from office amid Iran war? 5 things to know as calls for invoking Sec 4 grows
‘Satanic Zionists occupy the White House,’ says Candace Owens
In a social media post dated 6 April, Owens described the administration as ‘satanic’ and called on Congress and international leaders to intervene, stating that Trump has been ‘convinced he is a messiah.’
“This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed,” Owens stated.
“All of our lives may depend upon other countries realizing that Trump is deeply unwell and surrounded by religious fanatics who have convinced him that he is a messiah. We are in uncharted territory. Leaders worldwide need to act accordingly.”
Candace Owens sparks fresh row
The post, which has garnered over 3 million views, has ignited controversy, with one Trump supporter, saying, “I have to assume you understand how stupid these types of statements are. You realize normal people just turned you off when you started this insanely ridiculous direction. Most smart people are already looking forward wondering what a post Trump America will be like.”
“I haven’t seen a post more antisemitic than this in my entire time of being on X, and I’ve seen a lot of them. I’m surprised you don’t have another lawsuit going against you by now. Maybe they are waiting to pursue criminal charges. One can only hope,” another said.
“If this is a satanic administration, then do you call Biden’s administration?” a third person asked.
Is it possible to remove Donald Trump from the Presidency of the US?
Section 4 of the 25th Amendment stipulates the procedure for replacing the president in the event of his unwillingness to serve.
The most debated aspect of the 25th Amendment is Section 4. This provision outlines the process for removing the President from office, which is why it involves a complex procedure.
Both the House of Representatives and the Senate must achieve a two-thirds majority vote to keep the Vice President in office. This section has never been invoked since its enactment in 1967.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More