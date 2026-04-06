25th Amendment row: Candace Owens demands 'Mad King' Trump's removal amid Iran war, says ‘he is deeply unwell’

Candace Owens, an American conservative commentator, has ignited a fresh row as she advocates for the ousting of President Donald Trump, asserting that “satanic Zionists” currently dominate the White House. Her remarks come at a time when Trump is facing calls for impeachment after an expletive-filled threat to Iran amid the ongoing war. Candace Owens criticized President Trump, claiming he is surrounded by 'satanic Zionists' and calling for his removal. (Facebook/Candace Owens﻿)

Issuing a stern warning to Iran on Easter Sunday, Trump said in a Truth Social post, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Also Read: 25th Amendment row: Can Trump be removed from office amid Iran war? 5 things to know as calls for invoking Sec 4 grows

‘Satanic Zionists occupy the White House,’ says Candace Owens In a social media post dated 6 April, Owens described the administration as ‘satanic’ and called on Congress and international leaders to intervene, stating that Trump has been ‘convinced he is a messiah.’

“This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed,” Owens stated.

“All of our lives may depend upon other countries realizing that Trump is deeply unwell and surrounded by religious fanatics who have convinced him that he is a messiah. We are in uncharted territory. Leaders worldwide need to act accordingly.”