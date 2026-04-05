Are Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's, Target, Aldi, Publix, Ulta, and Sam's Club open on Easter Sunday?

As Easter Sunday approaches, festivities include enjoying a lunch with loved ones, coloring eggs with the youngsters, and a visit from good ol' Peter Cottontail. As Easter Sunday nears, retailers like Walmart and Trader Joe's will be open, while Costco and Sam's Club will close. (Unsplash)

A trip to one of your favorite stores might be on your to-do list, regardless of how you intend to spend the April vacation this year. If so, here's a list of stores that are open on Easter, along with information on holiday hours.

Retail giants, including Walmart, Target, and Trader Joe’s, are expected to keep their stores open on Easter Sunday, albeit with reduced hours in some locations.

However, warehouse chains like Costco and Sam's Club will remain closed for the holiday, continuing their long-standing policy of observing major national holidays.

Read more: Why Lidl is shutting 820 stores for 24 hours next month. Details out

Which stores are open on Easter Sunday? Several popular retailers will remain open to cater to last-minute shoppers.

Walmart: Stores will be open throughout regular business hours. However, the store operating time may differ from store to store. You can check the local hours on the Walmart website.

Trader Joe's: For Trader Joe's, too, stores will remain open on Easter Sunday during regular business hours. You may check the local hours on the Trader Joe's website.

Ulta: The majority of stores are open from 12 to 5 p.m. Location-specific hours may differ. Check the official hours of your nearest Ulta on the Ulta website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: On Easter Sunday, most of BJ's clubs will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Before leaving, BJ advises verifying local hours. Here are the local hours. You can check the local hours here.

Walgreens: Walgreens' pharmacy and store will be open on Sundays during regular business hours. The Walgreens store locator allows customers to verify particular store and pharmacy hours.

You can check the store's local operating hours on their official website.

Whole Foods: Shops will remain open till 6:00 p.m. Locations may have different hours.

Read more: What stores are closed and open on Easter? Know about Target, Walmart and others

Which stores are closed on Easter Sunday? Unlike federal holidays, Easter is not a public holiday in the US, meaning businesses are not required to close. However, some major retailers will close all locations for the holiday. These include Costco, Sam's Club, Aldi and Publix.

These companies have traditionally closed on Easter to allow employees to spend time with their families.