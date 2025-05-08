Menu Explore
Port Orange shooting: Multiple people shot at Walgreens on Taylor Road, Florida

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 08, 2025 04:14 AM IST

A shooting was reported at Walgreens in Port Orange, Florida, on Wednesday evening. A witness claimed a pharmacist and a staff member were shot.

Multiple people were shot at Walgreens in Port Orange, Florida, on Wednesday evening. The pharmacy is located on Taylor Road and Williamson Boulevard.

Multiple people shot at Walgreens in Port Orange, Florida.(Representational Image)
Multiple people shot at Walgreens in Port Orange, Florida.(Representational Image)

“An active investigation is occurring in reference to a shooting in the area of Taylor Rd. and Williamson Blvd. All victims and suspects are accounted for. Officers are on scene and the situation is no longer active. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes,” Port Orange Police Department wrote on Facebook. 

A Facebook user claimed that a pharmacist and a staff member at the Walgreens store were shot and killed, though authorities have not confirmed any such fatalities.

Another witness reported, “Dude! I just drove by there...20+ cop cars. I knew something major happened. Walgreens at s.williamson and dunlawton/ taylor rd. for people wondering.”

A third person wrote, “I heard the store manager was shot in the head. Absolutely terrible. An employee ran in my kids karate studio right after.”

Another witness reported, “I definitely picked the wrong hospital to come to today. There was a shooting at the Walgreens right across from the emergency room at AdventHealth in Port Orange. I’ve never seen this many cop cars in one place, probably over 40 of them, and that includes times I’ve been at a police station. From what I’ve heard so far, one person has died, and another who was shot is being brought into this hospital. I don’t know any more details yet, but it’s heavy there with police officer, ambulances, fire trucks, and emergency vehicles.”

As of now, law enforcement has not released any official details regarding casualties or the nature of the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Port Orange shooting: Multiple people shot at Walgreens on Taylor Road, Florida
